'My hands would burn:' Ace India pacer recalls his struggles before becoming a star

The Indian fast bowling resources have improved drastically over the years. Once known as a weaker link for the side, the fast bowling has now emerged as the team’s strength. India’s pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj is one of the most lethal pace bowling attacks in the world.

Mohammed Siraj, who is the latest entry in this pace trio, recently revealed his journey in which he even considered quitting the sport once. The pacer from Hyderabad has seen many ups and downs throughout his life and finally made it to the Indian team in 2019.

Mohammed Siraj recalls his struggles before becoming a star India player

Siraj is now an all-format player in the Indian team and one of those few players who is always in the first-choice XI. In a video shared by the BCCI on X, Siraj shared a glimpse of his hometown in Hyderabad, and the places where he used to spend his time in the childhood.

Here is the video:

🏠 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙩. 𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙟



As he celebrates his birthday, we head back to Hyderabad where it all began 👏



The pacer's heartwarming success story is filled with struggles, nostalgia and good people 🤗



You've watched him bowl, now… pic.twitter.com/RfElTPrwmJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2024

“As soon as I land in Hyderabad, my first thought is that I will go home. After home, I will go to Eidgah. Wherever in the world I go. I don’t get so much peace anywhere, to be honest. Whenever I go there, I get so much peace,” Siraj said.

Siraj has a modest family background and revealed his past endeavors to support his family. He used to do the catering job as well to help out his father, who drove an autorickshaw. While doing the job, he revealed that it hands would also burn.

“My hands would burn as I had to flip roomali roti. But that’s ok. I have reached here after having my fair share of struggles,” he added.

The 30-year-old celebrated his birthday on March 13. He recalled the 2019-20 season, when he was thinking of quitting cricket.

“In 2019-20, I had thought I am giving myself this last year and after that I will leave the game for good. Whenever you work hard, your hard work will not go to waste. You will get it in the end, if not today or tomorrow, then day after tomorrow or in a year or in two years or in three years, you will get the result,” Siraj concluded.

Mohammed Siraj will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. He is one of the most important players of their bowling department. His successful journey is an inspiration for the upcoming players.

