Reports: Faf du Plessis in talks for international comeback

Faf du Plessis could be making his international comeback for South Africa if the former skipper's talks with new white-ball coach Rob Walter come to fruition.

According to a report in the Rapport newspaper, the middle-order stalwart is in discussions with Walter to return to the side as they gear up towards the 2023 World Cup on Indian shores.

The 38-year-old cricketer last turned out for the Proteas in early 2020 in a T20I versus England, around the time he retired officially from Test cricket. Part of the golden generation of South African cricketers, he played his most recent one-dayer at the back end of the 2019 World Cup in England.

In the best part of three years since, Faf du Plessis has remained active in domestic T20 cricket and has continued to perform without being considered by the national selectors for a comeback. He was ignored for the successive editions of the men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Australia even as the player made it abundantly clear he wants to serve the country.

Du Plessis in line for international recall?

The Faf du Plessis' long-cherished desire to represent South Africa one more time could well come to reality this year as he is learnt to be in talks for a comeback with the team's limited-overs head coach Walter, who is preparing the side for the rigours of a subcontinent 50-overs World Cup in October-November.

As per a report in the Rapport newspaper, Du Plessis met with Walter "recently" to assess if he stands in consideration under the new regime, having been discarded from the team by previous head coach Mark Boucher. But with Boucher gone, there is a likelihood of doors reopening for the determined cricketer as he eyes a final hurray with the national side in India.

Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar: As a captain, Sachin Tendulkar was lost, Kohli is similar

It isn't clear when Du Plessis could return to the side - it could be as early as the forthcoming T20Is versus the West Indies at home - but there is a chance, and a bright one at that, he could be considered for a comeback by the selectors and the team management, especially with him showing encouraging form in white-ball cricket around the world.

Dedicating his time to franchise T20 game over the past three years, Du Plessis has been a consistent performer in various leagues, including at home with the inaugural SA20 where he produced an impressive 369 runs at an average of 41 and retained a strike rate of 147.60.