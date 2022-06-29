Fan highlights warm gesture by Rishabh Pant towards homeless man

A Twitter user brought attention to a kind gesture from Rishabh Pant, who helped a homeless man, before fulfilling some of his fans’ request for a photograph.

A fan highlighted Rishabh Pant’s gesture towards a homeless man, with the Indian wicketkeeper offering food to the needy who was sitting under a bridge, and offered for more help if needed.

The fan had asked Pant for a photograph, to which Pant responded that he’d be back in sometime, and headed to extend a helping hand to the man.

The Twitter user, by the name of Dhruv Matade, posted a group photo with Pant and wrote:

Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17 . When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man! pic.twitter.com/kWCrl1znzu — Dhruv Matade (@_thepolestar) June 29, 2022

Pant is currently training in the UK for the standalone fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, beginning Friday, July 1.

Pant was Leicestershire’s standout batter in the only innings he batted in India’s warm-up game, scoring a fluent 87-ball 76 in the hosts’ first-innings effort of 244, in response to India’s 246/8 declared. He also grabbed two catches with the gloves, to dismiss fellow countrymen Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer on the first day of the game.

Pant had led India in the absence of senior players in the home five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended 2-2 earlier this month.

India are currently sweating over the availability status of their key players, with skipper Rohit Sharma down with covid-19 and uncertainty over Ravichandran Ashwin’s health after he too, had tested positive before the team’s departure to the country. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side if Rohit misses out.

The match carries great significance for India in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 cycle, wherein they’re placed third in the points table after Australia and South Africa.



