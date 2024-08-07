'Next India will lose BGT too': Fans vent anger as India lose ODI series to Sri Lanka after 27 years under Gambhir

The Sri Lanka tour was new coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment after taking office. 
 By Chandra Moulee Das Aug 7, 2024, 21:04 IST
The Indian team, which is amongst the top teams in world cricket currently suffered a disappointing series loss against Sri Lanka earlier today. 

After securing a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I leg, the Indian team were the favourites to win the ODIs as well. 

However, Sri Lanka put up spirited efforts to fightback after the dismal loss and win the ODI series 2-0. 

In the process, the Islanders registered their first win in 27 years against their neighbours. 

Following the loss, fans vented their anger on social media for the shocking loss. 

India's next big assignment will be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) later this year and fans are already anticipating that it will be a series to forget for the Men in Blue. 

Check some of the reactions after India lost the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. 

Sri Lanka outclass India in final ODI by a big margin

Speaking about the match, the Indian team made a total mess of the run chase. 

Although skipper Rohit Sharma gave the visitors a flying start with a 1quickfire 20-ball 35, and Virat Kohli made a slow 18-ball 20, their dismissals started a chain reaction which reduced India to 101 for 8. 

With all the odds stacked against, Washington Sundar propelled India's cause for sometime, scoring 30 odd runs before falling prey to Maheesh Theekshana on the last ball of the 26th over. 

Kuldeep Yadav departed on the first ball of the next over as hosts Sri Lanka wrapped up the match with a massive margin of 110 runs. 

India will next play Bangladesh at home in September comprising two Tests and three T20Is. 

