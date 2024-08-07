'Next India will lose BGT too': Fans vent anger as India lose ODI series to Sri Lanka after 27 years under Gambhir

The Sri Lanka tour was new coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment after taking office.

The Indian team, which is amongst the top teams in world cricket currently suffered a disappointing series loss against Sri Lanka earlier today.

After securing a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I leg, the Indian team were the favourites to win the ODIs as well.

However, Sri Lanka put up spirited efforts to fightback after the dismal loss and win the ODI series 2-0.

In the process, the Islanders registered their first win in 27 years against their neighbours.

Following the loss, fans vented their anger on social media for the shocking loss.

Incidentally, the Sri Lanka tour was new coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment after taking office.

India's next big assignment will be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) later this year and fans are already anticipating that it will be a series to forget for the Men in Blue.

Check some of the reactions after India lost the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

GG era has started SL defeated Ind after 27 years now next India will lose the BGT too https://t.co/4f9uUGbHyF — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) August 7, 2024

Indian Cricket team came back to Land, lost 3rd ODI also against Srilanka.

I can't believe Indian batsmen are struggling to play spin.

Ghatiya performance #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/NDC1yNsuNp — Sandarbh Raj Gupta (@Sandarbh_raj8) August 7, 2024

Sorry but this guy is not the future of Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xdtrH4TDzv — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessRohit) August 7, 2024

Gautam Gambhir should have informed Indian batsmen that they are playing ODI cricket not T20 ..



One by one they are getting failed in all 3 matches.. Rohit Sharma's intent was only positive in batting.



Shubman Gill - most overrated

Virat Kohli - out of form since long

Shreyas… pic.twitter.com/FMhxgOXeiT — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) August 7, 2024

Hire Good PR



Do unnecessary experiments to look different from others



Give three or four statements in fluent english and aggressive tone



Aspire to become messiah of Indian cricket and still lose against SL



Coach Gautam Gambhir sir.pic.twitter.com/hG2XnjiVVO — 🗿 (@MsdianReturns) August 7, 2024

INDIA LOSE THEIR FIRST ODI SERIES AGAINST SRI LANKA IN 27 YEARS.....

IS THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF NEW ERA OF INDIAN CRICKET ??? pic.twitter.com/D7SiD0udCB — Ankit Yadav (@Ankityadav_360) August 7, 2024

#Blackday for Indian cricket. 💔



Sri Lankan fans are making fun of us and this makes me cry. Rohit Sharma, I will not forgive you for this. You destroyed my beautiful team for your ego. Pls resign as soon as possible! 🙏

🇮🇳 #KLRahul | #TeamIndia | #INDvsSL#kholi#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/VjIiVrdm99 — Dev (@BDinesh42494) August 7, 2024

Sri Lanka outclass India in final ODI by a big margin

Speaking about the match, the Indian team made a total mess of the run chase.

Although skipper Rohit Sharma gave the visitors a flying start with a 1quickfire 20-ball 35, and Virat Kohli made a slow 18-ball 20, their dismissals started a chain reaction which reduced India to 101 for 8.

With all the odds stacked against, Washington Sundar propelled India's cause for sometime, scoring 30 odd runs before falling prey to Maheesh Theekshana on the last ball of the 26th over.

Kuldeep Yadav departed on the first ball of the next over as hosts Sri Lanka wrapped up the match with a massive margin of 110 runs.

India will next play Bangladesh at home in September comprising two Tests and three T20Is.

