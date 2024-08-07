WATCH: TV umpire creates chaos by flashing wrong decision on giant screen

The next batter had also made his way into the middle when the decision was corrected and reflected on the screen.

TV umpires play an extremely crucial part in a cricket game but today's Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI witnessed a moment of panic when a wrong decision was flashed on the giant screen.

The umpiring, in the ongoing series, has come under scrutiny multiple times and it happened once again during the decisive final match of the series.

During the 49th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Maheesh Theekshana danced down the track against Kuldeep Yadav but failed to connect bat and ball and the ball travelled straight to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, Pant took some time to dislodge the bails which allowed the Sri Lankan batter to come back into the crease. The replays showed that Theekshana had made the crease before Pant could take the bails off but the bat was in the air during the actual stumping.

The rules dictate that if the bat has touched the ground the first time, it is considered to be inside.

With the decision confirmed, the third umpire surprisingly declared 'Out' on the giant screen.

The next batter had also made his way into the middle when the decision was corrected and 'Not Out' was reflected on the screen.

Washington Sundar keeps India's hopes alive

Speaking about the match, Sri Lanka posted a competitive target of 249, courtesy of Avishka Fernando's 96.

However, the Indian team made a mess of the chase, getting reduced to 101 for 8 and crushing any hopes of a comeback.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is single-handedly fighting India's cause and is currently batting in his 30s.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 137 for 8 in 24.5 overs with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav currently at the crease.

