Did Shubman Gill step on the ropes while taking boundary catch during third ODI?

During the ongoing Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI, dynamic India batter Shubman Gill took an exceptional catch of Kusal Mendis near the boundary ropes.

The incident happened on the penultimate over when Kusal Mendis tried to take on Kuldeep Yadav by pulling the spinner's dragged-back delivery over the cow corner region.

However, Shubman showed incredible composure to take a catch right on the edge of the boundary line.

Sensing that his momentum would carry him beyond the boundary, he quickly released the ball. After stepping outside the boundary with the ball still airborne, he returned to the field of play to complete the catch.

Avishka Fernando's 96 propels Sri Lanka to a competitive total

Speaking about the match, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 248 for 7 in 50 overs.

Avishka Fernando's 96 gave Sri Lanka a solid start but the Indian bowlers showed great character to make inroads and sway the momentum of the game in their favour.

For India, Riyan Parag, who made his ODI debut in this match was the highlight performer with the ball, finishing with three wickets to his name.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 58 for 2 in 8 overs with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant currently at the crease.

The Sri Lankan team already lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be hoping to win tonight and clinch the series, especially after suffering a 0-3 whitewash in the T20I leg.

The Men in Blue on the other hand will hope to salvage the series and end it on level terms.

