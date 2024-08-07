WATCH: Siraj and Sri Lanka players involved in sledging contest during third ODI against Sri Lanka

The players began to approach each other and could be seen exchanging heated words.

During the ongoing final and third ODI match between Sri Lanka and India, pacer Mohammed Siraj and batter Kusal Mendis got involved in a verbal battle in the middle.

The incident happened on the 39th over of the Sri Lanka innings. Siraj had a slow start to the match and had been pushing himself hard with the ball, and his intensity was quite high.

Siraj started the 39th over with three consecutive dot balls. On the third delivery, he bowled a fast, skidding ball at 135 kph that stayed low. Kusal Mendis just managed to bring his bat down in time to block it.

Following that, two players could be seen exchanging heated words.

The two players began to approach each other, but Siraj eventually turned away and walked off. His intense rivalry with the Sri Lankan team was evident in this very move.

Check the video of the incident below.

Riyan Parag shines on ODI debut

Speaking about the match, the Sri Lankan openers made a solid start as the visitors aim to seal the ODI series after leading 1-0 in the three-match contest.

Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka registered a steady 89-run opening stand to build a solid foundation. Avishka continued propelling the scoreboard after Nissanka's departure but was unfortunate to fall four runs short of a century.

Kusal Mendis next took on the onus of scoring with a deft knock of 82-ball 59 to help Sri Lanka post a competitive score of 248 for 7 in 50 overs.

For India, Riyan Parag, who made his ODI debut in today's match was the pick of the bowlers after picking three wickets, including the key wicket of Avishka.

Axar, Kuldeep, Siraj and Washington Sundar finished with one scalp apiece.

