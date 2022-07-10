Kumar Dharmasena faces fans' wrath on Twitter after multiple errors during Galle Test

The former Sri Lankan off-spinner was up for critical remarks from fans over social media after his mishaps in Galle.

Kumar Dharmasena made various questionable decisions in the second Test of the Sri Lanka-Australia series.

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharamsena faced criticism from fans all over social media for some of the questionable decisions made by the ICC Elite Panel official during the second Test in Galle between the hosts and Australia.

Dharamsena had various decisions not going down well with the visitors, who would've felt aggrieved at a number of decisions not going in their favour and instead giving Sri Lanka an edge.

That pain and ecstasy would've turned peaked when Dharamsena's incorrect judgment of a caught-behind decision allowed the Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal to continue his innings despite a definite nick.

A delivery from Mitchell Starc rose up outside the right-hander's off-stump, making up shape up to play a square cut. But the ball from the left-arm seamer kept rising and ended up taking the edge off Chandimal's bat on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

That should've been a straightforward call for Dharamsena, but the former Sri Lankan off-spinner gave it not out. The shocker would've been overturned on the review by Australia but the visitors had their hands cuffed since they had already lost all their reviews.

Fans after Kumar Dharamsena for incorrect calls in Galle Test

The Chandimal mishap from Kumar Dharamsena was seen near the conclusion of the 93rd over in the Sri Lankan first-innings. Facing Starc, the former home team skipper flashed at a ball outside the off-stump but ended up missing it.

Immediately, Starc, Carey and the rest of the Australian fielding unit erupted in a loud appeal for the potential breakthrough. The Aussies were convinced they had heard something off the right-hander's willow and went ahead with their shout. But Dharamsena stood there unmoved.

Watch: David Warner hilariously sends a message to journalist via stump mic during Galle Test

The Aussies had already conceded all their reviews and were left helpless and anguished when a close-in replay of the incident confirmed that Chandimal had indeed got a faint nick on Starc's delivery outside off.

This added fuel to the fire burning inside fans' minds for Kumar Dharamsena and they flooded Twitter with remarks of criticism and trolling for the ICC Elite Panel Umpire.

This is how they reacted:

Kumar Dharamsena achieving new heights day by day 🥵 https://t.co/AJt1u70eOP — ⚡ (@Visharad_KW22) July 10, 2022





null





Why exactly are there still home umpires again despite having two neutral ones present at the venue? https://t.co/rxxX57KVN1 — Hope you and the family are well BC! (@NarovaKunjarova) July 10, 2022

his umpiring skills are actually curse for so many https://t.co/yGJC9SbzPP — Johnny (@breathesmith49) July 10, 2022





null