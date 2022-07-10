Kumar Dharmasena faces fans' wrath on Twitter after multiple errors during Galle Test
Kumar Dharmasena made various questionable decisions in the second Test of the Sri Lanka-Australia series.
Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharamsena faced criticism from fans all over social media for some of the questionable decisions made by the ICC Elite Panel official during the second Test in Galle between the hosts and Australia.
Dharamsena had various decisions not going down well with the visitors, who would've felt aggrieved at a number of decisions not going in their favour and instead giving Sri Lanka an edge.
That pain and ecstasy would've turned peaked when Dharamsena's incorrect judgment of a caught-behind decision allowed the Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal to continue his innings despite a definite nick.
A delivery from Mitchell Starc rose up outside the right-hander's off-stump, making up shape up to play a square cut. But the ball from the left-arm seamer kept rising and ended up taking the edge off Chandimal's bat on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
That should've been a straightforward call for Dharamsena, but the former Sri Lankan off-spinner gave it not out. The shocker would've been overturned on the review by Australia but the visitors had their hands cuffed since they had already lost all their reviews.
Fans after Kumar Dharamsena for incorrect calls in Galle Test
The Chandimal mishap from Kumar Dharamsena was seen near the conclusion of the 93rd over in the Sri Lankan first-innings. Facing Starc, the former home team skipper flashed at a ball outside the off-stump but ended up missing it.
Immediately, Starc, Carey and the rest of the Australian fielding unit erupted in a loud appeal for the potential breakthrough. The Aussies were convinced they had heard something off the right-hander's willow and went ahead with their shout. But Dharamsena stood there unmoved.
The Aussies had already conceded all their reviews and were left helpless and anguished when a close-in replay of the incident confirmed that Chandimal had indeed got a faint nick on Starc's delivery outside off.
This added fuel to the fire burning inside fans' minds for Kumar Dharamsena and they flooded Twitter with remarks of criticism and trolling for the ICC Elite Panel Umpire.
This is how they reacted:
What aggravated fans' disappointment is the fact that it wasn't the first time Kumar Dharmasena had faltered with his decision-making. The umpire infamously declared England beneficiary of six runs following a rebound off the bat of Ben Stokes in the 2019 World Cup final when the law would've limit New Zealand's damage down to only five runs. England eventually won the game on the now disbanded boundary count law following successive ties.