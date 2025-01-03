‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.
Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times. Another similar incident unfolded on the first day of the Sydney Test when the TV umpire reversed the on-field decision and deemed Washington Sundar out.
Pat Cummins bowled a short-length delivery angling down the leg side, to which Sundar went for a pull but missed it. The Aussie players appealed, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved, so Cummins decided to send it upstairs.
The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle. However, the third umpire exclaimed “he can not differentiate any gap between glove and ball”, and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision, dismissing Sundar.
However, the murmur on the Snicko started even before the ball reached the gloves, and the replays weren’t conclusive enough to say the ball brushed the gloves. Still, the third umpire relied on the Snicko when it clearly showed loopholes earlier in the series and made a controversial decision.
Remember when there was nothing on the Snicko, but the third umpire overturned the on-field call in the Boxing Day Test to give Yashasvi Jaiswal out or when KL Rahul was on the wrong end of another debatable verdict in the Perth Test? India have been on the receiving end of most decisions, making you doubt the technology’s credibility.
The benefit of the doubt mostly goes to the batters, but that has hardly been the case this series and Indian batters have succumbed to bizarre decisions in almost every game. Washington Sundar is the latest casualty, and the umpires should be held accountable for their ruling, especially when they are more than acceptable.
Several reactions are around Sundar’s dismissal, and most find the decision incorrect. We have curated a few and added them below.
It will be interesting to see whether the umpires make similar decisions when Australia bat. So far, mostly Indian batters have been at a disadvantage, and Aussies have enjoyed poor decisions by the officials.
