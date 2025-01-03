‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.

Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times. Another similar incident unfolded on the first day of the Sydney Test when the TV umpire reversed the on-field decision and deemed Washington Sundar out.

Pat Cummins bowled a short-length delivery angling down the leg side, to which Sundar went for a pull but missed it. The Aussie players appealed, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved, so Cummins decided to send it upstairs.

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle. However, the third umpire exclaimed “he can not differentiate any gap between glove and ball”, and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision, dismissing Sundar.

However, the murmur on the Snicko started even before the ball reached the gloves, and the replays weren’t conclusive enough to say the ball brushed the gloves. Still, the third umpire relied on the Snicko when it clearly showed loopholes earlier in the series and made a controversial decision.

Reactions aplenty as the third umpire makes another debatable decision

Remember when there was nothing on the Snicko, but the third umpire overturned the on-field call in the Boxing Day Test to give Yashasvi Jaiswal out or when KL Rahul was on the wrong end of another debatable verdict in the Perth Test? India have been on the receiving end of most decisions, making you doubt the technology’s credibility.

The benefit of the doubt mostly goes to the batters, but that has hardly been the case this series and Indian batters have succumbed to bizarre decisions in almost every game. Washington Sundar is the latest casualty, and the umpires should be held accountable for their ruling, especially when they are more than acceptable.

Several reactions are around Sundar’s dismissal, and most find the decision incorrect. We have curated a few and added them below.

Here are some reactions:

Don't think there was enough conclusive evidence to overturn the on field call for Sundar's dismissal. Thought the 3rd umpire got it spot on with Jaiswal in MCG, but not here. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 3, 2025

Ridiculous decision once again.



Washington Sundar was NOT OUT



First #ViratKohli and now Sundar,



Umpire 🫡🫡 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jC4gW8tMCK — Sunil Bishnoi (@SunilM29) January 3, 2025

Sundar was not out in my opinion the deflection was after the ball passed the glove and if you see both the screens. Third umpiring has been very poor. Next time dont pay journalists but pay these money hungry third umpires 😭🤣 — Archer (@poserarcher) January 3, 2025

So again there wasn't any conclusive evidence to overturn the on field call yet the third umpire gives that out. The same happened with KL in Perth. This is what we were talking abt in the last game, there is absolutely no consistency in the decisions they are making. — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) January 3, 2025

That was not out



Washington Sundar



There was a murmur all through out, even before it reached the bat, no spike at all with the glove, biggest spike after it had passed



Terrible third umpiring — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) January 3, 2025

Third umpire working against us ?? What else is new, i was shocked when he did not give kohli out on golden duck.



Someone make a thread about wrong decisions against india in this series, lol — MJ (@mj_alwayss) January 3, 2025

When there is nothing on snicko, "oh I see a deflection".

When there is no deflection, "oh i see something on snicko".



Third umpire just keeps changing priority of tech to give Indians out. #AUSvIND — Gaurav Arora (@PoetArora) January 3, 2025

We talk about players retiring but I think it's time for Joel Wilson as an umpire too. Two wrong decision and that too when you are a third umpire #AUSvIND — Gaurav Jindal (@gj100596) January 3, 2025

How third umpire can overturn the on-field umpire decision if you are not sure!! #INDvsAUSTest #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ntoUkt8E8v — Xfor Reality (@Xfortruth03) January 3, 2025

Third umpire being a third-class umpire! Playing as 12th man for Aus. How can you base your decision on snicko over a light murmur when you rejected the same snicko for Jaiswal’s dismissal at MCG?! Should’ve been not out as it was inconclusive.#AUSvIND #AUSvINDIA #INDvAUS — Jay (@Sar_gasm_) January 3, 2025

It will be interesting to see whether the umpires make similar decisions when Australia bat. So far, mostly Indian batters have been at a disadvantage, and Aussies have enjoyed poor decisions by the officials.

