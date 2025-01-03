News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.
News
January 3, 2025 - 1:08 pm

‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.

Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.

Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times. Another similar incident unfolded on the first day of the Sydney Test when the TV umpire reversed the on-field decision and deemed Washington Sundar out.

Pat Cummins bowled a short-length delivery angling down the leg side, to which Sundar went for a pull but missed it. The Aussie players appealed, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved, so Cummins decided to send it upstairs.

Also Read: ‘You Got the Ball in Your Pocket’ – Virat Kohli Cheekily Helps the Umpire Find the Lost Ball [WATCH]

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle. However, the third umpire exclaimed “he can not differentiate any gap between glove and ball”, and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision, dismissing Sundar.

However, the murmur on the Snicko started even before the ball reached the gloves, and the replays weren’t conclusive enough to say the ball brushed the gloves. Still, the third umpire relied on the Snicko when it clearly showed loopholes earlier in the series and made a controversial decision.

Reactions aplenty as the third umpire makes another debatable decision

Remember when there was nothing on the Snicko, but the third umpire overturned the on-field call in the Boxing Day Test to give Yashasvi Jaiswal out or when KL Rahul was on the wrong end of another debatable verdict in the Perth Test? India have been on the receiving end of most decisions, making you doubt the technology’s credibility.

The benefit of the doubt mostly goes to the batters, but that has hardly been the case this series and Indian batters have succumbed to bizarre decisions in almost every game. Washington Sundar is the latest casualty, and the umpires should be held accountable for their ruling, especially when they are more than acceptable.

Several reactions are around Sundar’s dismissal, and most find the decision incorrect. We have curated a few and added them below.

Here are some reactions:

It will be interesting to see whether the umpires make similar decisions when Australia bat. So far, mostly Indian batters have been at a disadvantage, and Aussies have enjoyed poor decisions by the officials.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Pat Cummins
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings New Recruit Continues His Good Form; Scores a Marvellous 137 Under Pressure To Revive His Team

Shreyas Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
According to the report, Hardik Pandya will take over the ODI side if Rohit’s captaincy tenure comes under scrutiny or the team looks to free him from the captaincy burden.

Not Rohit Sharma, India Look at Another Player As Captain for Champions Trophy 2025

He has previous experience leading India across white-ball formats.
News
03/01/2025
virat kohli survives golden duck third umpire controversial catch steve smith scott boland

Virat Kohli survives first-ball duck as umpire rules controversial catch in favour of the batter

News
03/01/2025
Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test

Rohit Sharma Dropped for Final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, India Star To Return to Captaincy

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing, both with the bat and as a captain.
News
02/01/2025
India Test team head coach Gautam Gambhir BCCI scrutiny

4 Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir Is Under BCCI Scrutiny for His Decisions During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

News
02/01/2025
India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Out? India’s Playing XI for SCG Test Set To Witness Big Calls

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.
Features
02/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy