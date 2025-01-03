‘You Got the Ball in Your Pocket’ – Virat Kohli Cheekily Helps the Umpire Find the Lost Ball [WATCH]

Amidst all the intense action, he shared a light-hearted moment with the on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat when the umpire searched for the ball.

As the bowler stood at his mark to bowl, Sharfuddoula looked around and had no clue where the ball was. However, Kohli had an eye on everything and immediately reminded the umpire that he had kept the ball in his pocket.

“Where is the ball? You got the ball in your pocket,” exclaimed Kohli, and the two laughed at this cheeky moment. Even the on-air commentator enjoyed the moment and lauded Kohli for his vigilance in the middle.

The game moved on instantly, but this incident was caught on camera and went viral across social media platforms. There’s always something going on whenever Kohli is in the middle, and this time his conversation with the umpire hogged the limelight, providing a humourous moment amidst tough cricket in the middle.

Virat Kohli departed on a score of 17 in the first innings of Sydney Test

Virat Kohli again showed immense patience and kept grinding out for as many as 68 deliveries before finally losing his calm and edging one straight to the slips. He left too many balls outside the off-stump line but ran out of patience due to the relentless bowling from the Aussie quicks, and the deck was also really hard to bat on.

Virat doesn’t really play shots like cut, meaning his scoring rate reduces once he decides to leave everything outside the off-stump line. So, running out of patience is natural once the pressure starts building.

It happened earlier in the series as well, and the trend will continue unless he decides to open more range on the off-side region. He will be in control but get out after a certain phase unless the track is completely flat.

The deck in Sydney hardly had anything for batters, but Kohli still has an innings to end the series on a high. Some big calls might come if he fails in the final innings of this tour.

