Shubman Gill Gets Distracted by Steve Smith’s Sledging, Falls Next Ball on the Stroke of Lunch [WATCH]

Mind games run high whenever Australia are playing, and they were at it again when Shubman Gill batted earlier in the day. Steve Smith successfully distracted Gill with his words, leading to an unfortunate dismissal right before the Lunch break.

As Gill reached the middle of the pitch to tap the grass, Smith, standing at the slips, exclaimed, “This is bulls**t. Oi! Let’s play.” Gill didn’t hold back and responded, “You take your time Smithy. Nobody says anything to you,” to which Smith replied, “Let’s play.”

The move to distract Gill worked as he edged one straight to Smith in the slips, and the whole Aussie team celebrated vehemently, for they succeeded in their plan. Gill could have avoided responding to Smith and rather focused on the next ball, and that verbal exchange with Smith went against him.

He looked so good at the crease, with his feet moving well and playing his strokes confidently before this unfortunate dismissal left India in further trouble. Gill scored 20 runs in 64 deliveries, comprising two boundaries, and was vigilant to see out every threat posed by the Aussie bowlers, but one mistake cost him massively.

Rohit Sharma opted out to accommodate Shubman Gill in the XI

It’s worth noting that Shubman Gill didn’t feature in the Boxing Day Test as India took a bold move to drop one of their leading run-scorers of the last year. The move was criticised heavily by several experts and fans, but he was re-drafted for the final Test.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the side, opted out of the game to accommodate Shubman Gill in the XI in another massive move by the team management. However, that was the only way to bring Gill in since other batters had done well in patches earlier in the series.

Gill would have liked to make a big score and prove his selection correct. He still has another innings to do it and should make the most of it.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are battling it out in the middle after India lost four early wickets. At the moment, India are 115/4 in 53 overs.

