Rishabh Pant took a ferocious blow on his arms off a rapid delivery by Mitchell Starc on the third delivery of the 35th over.
WATCH
January 3, 2025 - 9:50 am

Rishabh Pant Takes Brutal Blow on Arm, Injured Part Swells Instantly [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The track in Sydney hasn’t been easy to bat on, and after early moisture has dried, the deck has quickened further, and the ball is zipping through quicker.

Rishabh Pant took a ferocious blow on his arms off a rapid delivery by Mitchell Starc on the third delivery of the 35th over.

Rishabh Pant took a ferocious blow on his arms off a rapid delivery by Mitchell Starc on the third delivery of the 35th over. The track in Sydney hasn’t been easy to bat on, and after early moisture has dried, the deck has quickened further, and the ball is zipping through quicker.

Starc bowled a back-of-a-length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Pant tried to push forward, but the ball climbed sharply after landing. The ball hit high on Pant’s arms and the biceps part, leaving him in immense pain.

The physio came out immediately, and the spot where the ball hit had turned black and swelled, which shows how brutal it was. The physio applied an ice pack on the injured area, and Pant was soon ready to bat again, even though he must have been in pain since the blow was severe.

Also Read: Not Rohit Sharma, India Look at Another Player As Captain for Champions Trophy 2025

Later, Starc hit one on his helmet, which again came hard at him, and the bowler immediately went to check whether he was fine. A concussion test occurred, and he was clear to resume, but two quick blows must have shaken him badly, especially since Starc was bowling with full tilt and hardly gave anything to the Indian batters.

India’s score reaches 100 in the 48th over as Pant and Jadeja build

India didn’t have the brightest of starts with the willow as they lost both openers – KL Rahul (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) – within eight overs in overcast conditions. Later, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli tried stitching a partnership and looked good briefly before the former lost his wicket on the final delivery of the first session.

Soon, Virat Kohli also departed in a similar fashion, nicking one straight to the slips, leaving India in massive trouble. However, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have formed a prudent partnership since, navigating through threats and grinding their way out.

While they batted at a tepid rate, the duo ensured India got some solidity after losing four wickets for 72 runs. Soon, India scored 100 in the 48th over, with the two looking good at the crease.

There have been a few nervy moments, but Pant and Jadeja ensured India went to Tea without further wickets. They will look to keep the partnership going and put India in a strong position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mitchell Starc
Ravindra Jadeja
RIshabh Pant

