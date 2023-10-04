Fans outrage as secret of shortage of World Cup tickets come out

The BCCI and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) are collaborating to ensure maximum attendance.

The excitement is palpable as the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches. The first match featuring England and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also heralded as the largest cricket ground globally with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

Given this colossal capacity, filling the stadium for every match presents a considerable challenge. To address this, the Indian Cricket Board and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) are collaborating to ensure maximum attendance.

The BJP has set a target of rallying more than 40,000 women to attend the England vs New Zealand World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Additionally, these attendees will be treated to a complimentary breakfast and their tickets will be provided at no cost.

This commendable initiative, spearheaded by both the BCCI and the ruling political party marks a significant stride towards the advancement of women's cricket in India.

England aim to defend title

As England braces itself to defend its ODI World Cup title in sub-continent conditions, they face a challenge they have yet to fully master during their reign of dominance in white-ball cricket. Nevertheless, they remain the favorites to triumph, despite the formidable task ahead.

One notable exclusion from England's squad is Jason Roy, the star of the 2019 ODI World Cup victory. Although Roy played a pivotal role at the top of the order in 2019, injuries and a dip in form led to his omission. In his absence, Harry Brook has been slated into the squad as a backup batter. Dawid Malan's consistent performance has solidified his position as the opening batter alongside Jonny Bairstow.

BJP planning to gather 40,000 women for the first match of World Cup 2023.



800 women from every ward will be given free world cup tickets along with refreshments.



