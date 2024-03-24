Fans react as Hardik Pandya sends a shocked Rohit Sharma to field in the deep

A funny moment unfolded on the field when the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya asked Rohit Sharma to go on the long-on for fielding against Gujarat Titans (GT).
 By Darpan Jain Mar 24, 2024, 22:27 IST
Rohit Sharma is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4
Rohit has always given some chucklesome content on and off the field, and this event gets added to an already long list of funny moments by the ex-MI captain over the years.

A funny moment unfolded on the field when the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya asked Rohit Sharma to go on the long-on for fielding against Gujarat Titans (GT). Rohit didn’t look ready to field in the deep and gave a shocking expression to Hardik.

Rohit even confirmed with Hardik whether he was referring him to go before eventually moving to the long-on region. Clearly, Rohit didn’t expect to be positioned at the boundary rope but had to go there since he is no longer the captain.

It’s not that Rohit didn’t want to field in that position; he wasn’t expecting it and was confused for a few moments. The whole event took a hilarious move, and even the commentators couldn’t resist and laughed at it wholeheartedly.

Also Read: WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker wrecks Wridhhiman Saha's stumps

Rohit has always given some chucklesome content on and off the field, and this event gets added to an already long list of funny moments by the ex-MI captain over the years. It was a little hilarious moment amidst high-quality cricket in a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya sends a shocked Rohit Sharma to field in the deep

While there were ample talks about a tense team environment following Hardik’s appointment as the captain of MI, players looked to have gelled well with him. Rohit Sharma was constantly involved in field settings and bowling changes during the first innings.

He didn’t shy away from sharing his wealth of knowledge and easing the job of Hardik Pandya. That’s what MI management would have expected from Rohit.

Even though he is no longer the leader of the side, Rohit is an integral member of the side and will continue to be part of the leadership group. He is expected to play an important role as Mumbai Indians go through a transition phase.

However, the reactions from fans after Hardik sent Rohit back to the long-on region have been mixed. One section of social media found it cheeky and funny, while another section seemed unhappy with Hardik’s decision to ask Rohit to field in the deep.

Here are some reactions:

There will be plenty of such moves happening throughout this IPL. It will be interesting to see how things pan out every time Mumbai Indians play.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web