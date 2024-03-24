A funny moment unfolded on the field when the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya asked Rohit Sharma to go on the long-on for fielding against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rohit has always given some chucklesome content on and off the field, and this event gets added to an already long list of funny moments by the ex-MI captain over the years.

A funny moment unfolded on the field when the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya asked Rohit Sharma to go on the long-on for fielding against Gujarat Titans (GT). Rohit didn’t look ready to field in the deep and gave a shocking expression to Hardik.

Rohit even confirmed with Hardik whether he was referring him to go before eventually moving to the long-on region. Clearly, Rohit didn’t expect to be positioned at the boundary rope but had to go there since he is no longer the captain.

It’s not that Rohit didn’t want to field in that position; he wasn’t expecting it and was confused for a few moments. The whole event took a hilarious move, and even the commentators couldn’t resist and laughed at it wholeheartedly.

Also Read: WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker wrecks Wridhhiman Saha's stumps

Rohit has always given some chucklesome content on and off the field, and this event gets added to an already long list of funny moments by the ex-MI captain over the years. It was a little hilarious moment amidst high-quality cricket in a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya sends a shocked Rohit Sharma to field in the deep

While there were ample talks about a tense team environment following Hardik’s appointment as the captain of MI, players looked to have gelled well with him. Rohit Sharma was constantly involved in field settings and bowling changes during the first innings.

He didn’t shy away from sharing his wealth of knowledge and easing the job of Hardik Pandya. That’s what MI management would have expected from Rohit.

Even though he is no longer the leader of the side, Rohit is an integral member of the side and will continue to be part of the leadership group. He is expected to play an important role as Mumbai Indians go through a transition phase.

Telegram Group Join Now

However, the reactions from fans after Hardik sent Rohit back to the long-on region have been mixed. One section of social media found it cheeky and funny, while another section seemed unhappy with Hardik’s decision to ask Rohit to field in the deep.

Here are some reactions:

Bro that clip where Hardik is sending Rohit at Long-On 😭. Guy is asking back, "main jau?". Rohit saab ko Hera Thakur before getting rich jesa treat kar raha. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2024

Hardik sending Rohit to long on



Can't take it anymore,T20WC Come fast!! — 𝕃𝕒𝕫𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 🎭 (@Elegance_45) March 24, 2024

Hardik Pandya: Jyada haat mat hilao rohit bhai aur bhaag ke long on pe khade ho jao. pic.twitter.com/2Ky1gEfkPM — Rishabh (@jokebazz) March 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma and fans worst nightmare comes to reality



Hardik to Rohit : Go and field on long on



Rohit : Mai jau ?



Hardik : haa Bhai tu ..long pe jake fielding kar



Commentators to Rohit Sharma : Ab Hardik Captain hai Rohit Saab aap ko jaana padega 😅



The way Rohit fans… pic.twitter.com/UsikMz3IWS — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 24, 2024

Scene at narendra modi stadium if hardik said this to rohit "bhago aur jake long on pe khade ho jao" 💀 pic.twitter.com/jsUF32XN1U — INDIAN_JADEJA ⁰⁸ 🇮🇳 (@indian_jadeja08) March 24, 2024

Hardik making rohit to field at long on who in the world do that... he's so unfit for that😭😭 — 𝐕arun.. (@GOATVIRAT999918) March 24, 2024

Usually captains put agile fielders at Long on/off,Hardik Pandya has shown great faith in Rohit Sharma putting him in challenging fielding position.#MIvsGT #GTvsMI — || STOIC || 🇸🇲 (@GunhaonKaDevta) March 24, 2024

Usually captains put agile fielders at Long on/off,Hardik Pandya has shown great faith in Rohit Sharma putting him in challenging fielding position.#MIvsGT #GTvsMI — || STOIC || 🇸🇲 (@GunhaonKaDevta) March 24, 2024

Hardik selfish thought 🤔



Hardik want credit for captaincy Keeping Rohit on long on , if Rohit on mid on/off he will captain directly and give advises to bowlers.



Chapri MC @hardikpandya7 #GTvsMI — Arjun Dhfc (@ArjunMahiDhfc) March 24, 2024

Rohit : I won 5 Trophies



Hardik: Badhiya ab slip se zara long on pe chale jana aur daud ke jana — Parag Rege (@paragrege31) March 24, 2024

Sending Rohit to Long On

Keeping Bumrah in Mid Off



Hardik in his fst match is rattling entire Mi Fc 😭😂 https://t.co/tT7lVVp4vN — ADDY (@Addy260603) March 24, 2024

There will be plenty of such moves happening throughout this IPL. It will be interesting to see how things pan out every time Mumbai Indians play.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.