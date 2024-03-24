WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker wrecks Wridhhiman Saha's stumps

Talismanic Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again gave a testament to his prowess by getting off to a perfect start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). With Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans locking horns in the second game on Sunday's (March 24) double-header, Bumrah once again delivered the goods for the five-time champions.

After being held off initially by new skipper Hardik Pandya, Bumrah was finally handed over the ball in the fourth over. Pandya's move worked wonders for the visitors as the speedster removed Wriddhiman Saha to conclude his over.

The star pacer wasted no time and found a breakthrough on the last delivery of his very first over by cleaning up GT's wicketkeeper-batter.

Following a disciplined start, Bumrah delivered a precise yorker that shattered Saha's defense, sending the stumps flying.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah wrecks Wriddhiman Saha's stumps

As a result, Saha, who seemed well poised in the middle with his 15-ball 19 departed to the pavilion. After his exit, young left-hander Sai Sudharsan partnered with Shubman Gill to stabilize the Titans' innings.

Bumrah's absence in the 2023 season was keenly felt by the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah, who was sidelined last season due to a back injury and spent significant time at the NCA however did not disappoint on his return to the IPL in 2024.

At the time of writing this, the IPL 2022 winners have finished the powerplay on a high note, putting up at 47 on the scoreboard with the loss of just one wicket, with Gill and Sudharsan batting on 23* and 4*, respectively.

