WATCH: Trent Boult hits Padikkal's helmet with a nasty bouncer before castling his stumps

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult gave a glimpse of his lethal bowling after hitting Devdutt Padikkal's helmet with a nasty bouncer during an Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Kiwi pacer then followed it up with a sublime delivery to clean up the LSG batter and put the opposition on the back foot.

Padikkal, who was traded in from RR to LSG was dismissed for a duck. The episode started when Boult unleashed a fiery bouncer that zeroed in on Padikkal. The ball, darting at a menacing speed, caught Padikkal off-guard as he attempted a pull shot.

Trent Boult torments Devdutt Padikkal

Regrettably, Padikkal's timing faltered, resulting in the ball striking his helmet directly instead of connecting with the bat. The impact was significant and prompted an immediate check-up from the physio who then signalled Padikkal to replace his helmet. Boult's lightning delivery no doubt unnerved the LSG youngster which was evident by his dismissal on the next ball.

Without losing momentum, Boult persisted with his attack with a delivery that could very well become a 'ball of the tournament' contender. He bowled another slightly short of a length delivery, directing the ball towards the left-handed Padikkal.

The ball deftly pitched around off stump but didn't rise as anticipated. Perhaps misled by the length and still recovering from the previous blow, Padikkal misjudged his shot. The ball sneaked through his bat and pads, hitting the top of the middle stump and sending it crashing down.

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals sealed the tie in the end comfortably by 20 runs.

