"Five NZ wickets served cold": Fans react to Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious reply to namesake Swiggy executive post

The left-arm wrist-spinner has looked in good form and bagged 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.15.

Amid the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently enjoyed a light-hearted moment after engaging with a social media user on X. The user playfully tagged Yadav in a post featuring a screenshot of another individual sharing the same name, who happened to be a Swiggy delivery boy.

The user wrote on X, “bhai aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe?”

The screenshot read, “Arriving in 9 minutes – Kuldeep Yadav… is on the way to deliver your order.”

Responding to the user's lighthearted post, fans humorously urged Yadav to deliver the 2023 World Cup trophy by triumphing in the upcoming semifinal and final for the Men in Blue. One user quipped that Kuldeep Yadav is preparing for the upcoming semifinal challenge, anticipating the task of bowling on a batting-friendly track at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kuldeep Yadav confident in India's ability to avenge 2019 WC loss

Speaking of his performances, Yadav has showcased commendable form in the ongoing mega-event, securing 14 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 4.15.

In the last game against New Zealand, Yadav contributed with figures of 2/73 as India emerged victorious by four wickets in the league-stage match. Overall, the 28-year-old has accumulated 19 wickets in 10 ODIs against the Black Caps, maintaining an economy rate of 5.75.

Despite the daunting nature of the challenge, Yadav expressed confidence in India's ability to avenge their 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand, where they were defeated by 18 runs in England.

I think the world cup..Still on the way will be delivered on 19th — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) November 14, 2023

1 breakthrough + 4 wicket in middle over

Deliver soon 🙏 — Temba Bavuma 🇮🇳 (@Uboss333) November 14, 2023

we want to order few quick wickets against Kiwis bhai 🫰🏻 — Sarcastic Soul (@TolerableAtma) November 14, 2023

5 wickets vs Newzealand served cold please. — mankaded mind (@YourGoodGhost) November 14, 2023

Daryll Mitchell ka middle stump. 🙂 — Ankit (@cricholic90) November 14, 2023

