IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: India have already defeated New Zealand in the group stage. They are looking a strong unit and is expected to win the contest.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-finals

Match

India vs New Zealand

Date

15 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has an exemplary record against New Zealand, averaging at 56.59 with a SR of 95.14 that includes nine fifties and five hundreds.

Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Devon Conway twice in 21 balls in ODIs (11 runs).

Mitchell Santner can keep Kohli quiet. Virat strikes at just 68.9 in 238 balls in ODIs against the left-arm spinner (avg. 54.7).

Rachin Ravindra has had a tournament to remember. His 565 runs come at a strike rate of 108.44 and includes an impressive 87-ball 75 against India during the group stage.

Boult had dismissed Kohli in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and Rohit four times for 107 runs in ODIs at a batting strike rate of just 68.6

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a balanced track and is likely to stay even throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 318. Fielding first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 percent of matches.

Weather Report

Sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26°C and a maximum temperature of 34°C with no threat of rain in the forecast.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: India’s batsman, is playing outstanding cricket in the ICC World Cup. He so far scored 594 runs in 9 matches in the world cup. This includes two centuries and five half centuries. He is top scorer of the ICC World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli will be safe and good choice for Captain or Vice-Captain.

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand’s all-rounder has been in stellar form in this World Cup. He scored 565 runs in 9 WC matches and he is third leading top scorer of ICC World Cup 2023. He bats at opening position and also bowls 7-8 overs. He adds points with bowling as well as with batting. Rachin Ravindra is one of the safest choices for Captain or Vice-Captain role.

Kane Williamson: New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson has showed his batting in this world cup. He only played 3 WC matches and scored two fifties, 78 against Bangladesh and 95 against Pakistan. He is most experienced player of New Zealand team and can play responsible innings against India. Kane Williamson can be a good captaincy/vice-captaincy choice

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has surprisingly been picked up by less than 32% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Kuldeep has bowled well throughout this World Cup and can trouble the Kiwi batters. Hence, Kuldeep can snare a few wickets.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been selected by less than 18% of people as of now. Ferguson is currently the fastest bowler in the world and can fetch a few crucial points.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tom Latham has managed just 151 runs in five outings with the bat and might not be the best option for your fantasy team. Therefore, it is best to avoid selecting him in your fantasy team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

