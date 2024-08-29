'Best day for Pakistan Cricket': Fans react after Shaheen Afridi's snub for 2nd Bangladesh Test

Afridi didn’t have a memorable outing in the first Test. 
Pakistan is currently engaged in a two-Test home series against Asian rivals Bangladesh. In the first Test, the host suffered a historic loss as Bangladesh scripted their maiden victory over Pakistan in the longest format. 

Now, making things interesting and curious, the Pakistan selectors and coaching staff decided to drop their star pacer Shaheen Afridi for the must-win second match, slated to start from August 30 at Rawalpindi. Instead, they brought in wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed in the 12-man squad announced earlier today. 

Afridi, however, didn’t have a memorable outing in the opener, finishing with figures of 2/88 in the 30 overs he bowled.

The decision to snub the left-arm pacer has now been heavily debated by the fans, with most fans supporting the decision as they took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions about the same. 

Shahen Afridi has been under fire of late

Shaheen has recently been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

During the first Test, the Pakistan pace spearhead was seen taking skipper Shan Masood's arm off his shoulder during a team huddle, suggesting some kind of tensions between the duo. 

Prior to that, head coach Gary Kirsten accused Shaheen of misbehaving with the support staff on tours. 

Despite everything, it can only be presumed that Shaheen was dropped solely based on strategy and gameplay. 

Reasoning the decision behind the move, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said, "Shaheen’s had an interesting last couple of weeks He’s a new father. We’re seeing an opportunity where we’re able to allow him to go and spend some time with his family as well.”

