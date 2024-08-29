'Best day for Pakistan Cricket': Fans react after Shaheen Afridi's snub for 2nd Bangladesh Test

Afridi didn’t have a memorable outing in the first Test.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a two-Test home series against Asian rivals Bangladesh. In the first Test, the host suffered a historic loss as Bangladesh scripted their maiden victory over Pakistan in the longest format.

Now, making things interesting and curious, the Pakistan selectors and coaching staff decided to drop their star pacer Shaheen Afridi for the must-win second match, slated to start from August 30 at Rawalpindi. Instead, they brought in wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed in the 12-man squad announced earlier today.

Afridi, however, didn’t have a memorable outing in the opener, finishing with figures of 2/88 in the 30 overs he bowled.

The decision to snub the left-arm pacer has now been heavily debated by the fans, with most fans supporting the decision as they took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions about the same.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Shaheen Afridi got dropped out of the team in a must-win home test match.



(video unrelated) pic.twitter.com/tJUKU8NwbF — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) August 29, 2024

🚨Pakistan dropped bhagta hua spinner Shaheen Afridi on Green Pitch vs Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/A2Ws4EkZP7 — Brendon Mishra 🇮🇳🔥 (@KKRKaFan) August 29, 2024

The clown Shaheen shah afridi who thinks he is bigger than the game is dropped from 2nd test against Bangladesh. Now Qalandar pigs will cry on this app. Jason Gilespie please stamp your authority in the same way going forward too. #PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/rmjNrX8hKM — Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) August 29, 2024

Left arm spinner Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped from the team. Best day for Pakistan cricket pic.twitter.com/lKWcRA6JR9 — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) August 29, 2024

Shaheen Afridi has been dropped from the second Test against Bangladesh!!



I think Shaheen is useless is if ball is not swinging. He has no variety in bowling.#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/jiVIlIb4O1 — Vinod Chouhan (@R_Vinod01) August 29, 2024

Shahid Afridi’s mouth piece is here with official statement. Looks like Shaheen is dropped without his consent. Who is that certain gentleman? Is age mai kia darna .. khul k naam lain. https://t.co/8JLKZJLKr6 — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) August 29, 2024

Pakistan’s new Aussie coach Gillespie proves that in Australia, it's all about performance, not social media hype. Pakistan lost to Bangladesh, and Shaheen Afridi’s been dropped. If Babar Azam doesn’t perform, he’ll be joining Afridi on the bench. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CCcOCyoLjS — Kuch Bhi!!!! (@KirkutExpert99) August 29, 2024

Of course no coach, least of all Gillespie, will use the d-word.

But it doesn't take much reading between the lines to know this is a drop, plain and simple.

https://t.co/EvMpr5zFUX — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) August 29, 2024

Shahen Afridi has been under fire of late

Shaheen has recently been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During the first Test, the Pakistan pace spearhead was seen taking skipper Shan Masood's arm off his shoulder during a team huddle, suggesting some kind of tensions between the duo.

Prior to that, head coach Gary Kirsten accused Shaheen of misbehaving with the support staff on tours.

Despite everything, it can only be presumed that Shaheen was dropped solely based on strategy and gameplay.

ALSO READ: India's Young Badminton Star Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli

Reasoning the decision behind the move, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said, "Shaheen’s had an interesting last couple of weeks He’s a new father. We’re seeing an opportunity where we’re able to allow him to go and spend some time with his family as well.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube