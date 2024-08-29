India's Young Badminton Star Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli

He has set his aim of becoming the most celebrated athlete in his sport, much like Kohli.

A young Indian shuttler has recently opened up on his aspirations to emulate former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli.

23-year-old badminton sensation Lakshya Sen, recently created history when he became India's first male shuttler to advance to the semi-final in an Olympics during the recently-concluded Paris Games.

Lakshya however suffered an unfortunate defeat against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the last four stages and then missed winning a medal by a whisker after a loss against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match.

Despite that, Lakshya made the country proud and has now revealed his aim of becoming the most celebrated athlete in his sport while drawing inspiration from cricketer Virat Kohli.

Lakshya Sen shares his aspiration to become like Virat Kohli

One of Lakshya Sen's shots that went viral on social media was his no-look backhand return against Christie. During a recent appearance on the Ranveer Allahabadia Show, Sen was informed that fans on social media had compared him to Virat Kohli because of that impressive shot.

Sen's shot was compared by fans to the extraordinary six hit by Kohli against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Reacting to that, Sen said on The Ranveer Show podcast, “Why not I mean, but again he’s done a lot for Indian cricket. Yes I want to be the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton in coming years.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who last played for India during the ODI series against Sri Lanka, is currently enjoying time with family and a well-deserved break before the Bangladesh Test series at home.

The Indian team will begin their home international season when Bangladesh visits next month for two Tests and three T20Is.

