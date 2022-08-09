Fans retort at Alyssa Healy's "salty" troll post on India women over Tahlia McGrath issue

Alyssa Healy’s “salty” post, viewed as a troll on India Women’s cricket team, didn’t go down well with fans on Twitter.

Australia defeated India by nine runs in the CWG 2022 Gold medal clash on Sunday, August 7.

Alyssa Healy, the Australia wicketkeeper batter, shared a rather controversial photograph on Twitter on Tuesday, August 9, possibly directed at the India Women’s cricket team. The image, that of a boat, focused on the “Salty” word written in caps on its edge, prompted several reactions.

Australia Women, the current ODI and T20 World Cup holders and the top-ranked outfit, maintained their invincible run by beating India by nine runs in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medal clash at Edgbaston on Sunday. Tahila McGrath, the all-rounder, was allowed to play in the game despite having tested positive for covid-19 before the game, following negotiations between Commonwealth Games Australia, Cricket Australia, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the ICC.

The incident was a major subject of discussions among the cricketing public before the game’s start, and continued after the eventual result. Healy’s post, has been viewed as a response to the sequence of events, and that certainly didn’t go down well with the fans on social media, with the 32-year-old copping severe criticism. A section of users even directed their frustration towards her better half, Australia men’s international cricketer and ODI and T20 World Cup winner Mitchell Starc, while some extended their support amid the backlash.

Healy had scored a match-winning 75 off 39 in the T20 World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground back in 2020, and earlier this year, struck a monumental 170 off 138 against arch-rivals England in the ODI World Cup final in Christchurch. Having aggregated 509 runs in the latter competition, she walked away with the Player of the Series award to go with the one for the final.

Her scores during Australia’s victorious CWG 2022 campaign read: 0, 23*, 4, 14 and 7.

Here’s how the fans retorted at Alyssa Healy's "salty" troll post on India women over Tahlia McGrath issue:





Classless as always 😂😂. Well, at least, somewhere you're consistent. — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) August 8, 2022

So triggered. Anytime an Aussie wins you say it’s cheating….you seem to forget both countries have won 2 series in the opposing country. And for every bad decision india gets. Australia gets. You say 2008 Sydney I say Harbajans hat trick in 2001. Be humble — matt zellinsk (@zellinsk) August 9, 2022

Hey Healy!! Don't worry we Aussie fans are always there for you. Let them say anything. We would never let you down in any. You already showed ur class vs eng in the finals. You and Starc are an excellent couple and the while world is appreciating it. Proud of you 🥰 — Rohan (@Rohan54226801) August 9, 2022



