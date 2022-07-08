Fans speculate after rumours surface of Ravindra Jadeja removing CSK posts on his timeline

Ravindra Jadeja has removed all his CSK related posts from his Instagram timeline, as pointed out by a Twitter user on Friday, and that has now sparked speculations among fans.

Jadeja was named the CSK captain for IPL 2022, before MS Dhoni took over mid-season.

Ravindra Jadeja experienced an interesting turn of events with the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022, and the happenings then and thereafter, have raised doubts over his representation for the franchise in future.

The all-rounder, who won two titles with the team - in 2018 and 2021 - was named the captain before the start of IPL 2022, with MS Dhoni stepping down. However, the defending champions lost six of the first eight games under Jadeja, with his own performance too, being affected. Dhoni then took over the reins, citing Jadeja’s dip in form on an individual front as a major reason.

Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL with rib injury, before returning on the England tour. The all-rounder scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test, reviving the team from a precarious 98/5 in a game the visitors would go down by seven wickets.

On Friday, a Twitter user pointed out that the 33-year-old has removed all his CSK related posts from his Instagram timeline, prompting speculations over his association with the team in future.

Interestingly, the Chennai Super Kings team handle had put congratulatory posts after he’d got to his hundred at Edgbaston, and when he was named the vice-captain in India’s ODI squad announced for their West Indies tour in July-August.

Jadeja, meanwhile, didn’t open up much on his rather forgettable IPL season when questioned recently.

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me," he had said in a presser during the Birmingham Test.

He is a part of the team for the second and third T20I against England to be played at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge this weekend, and is likely to return in the XI.

However, the focus for now on social media has been over the IPL future. While the camaraderie between Jadeja and Dhoni is well documented, and has been pointed out by fans as a solid reason for the former’s continuity in future, others suspect that the player and the team might part ways soon.

Here’s how fans reacted after Ravindra Jadeja removed his CSK related posts from his timeline:

