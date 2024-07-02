Fitness tests not mandatory for Indian team selection anymore?

During the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, the yardstick of selection was a fitness test like the Yo-Yo test, and all players must score the set number to be in contention.

During the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, the yardstick of selection was a fitness test like the Yo-Yo test, and all players must score the set number to be in contention. Under them, fitness was taken very seriously since they believed a fit player could contribute more than an unfit one, even if he had all the talent in the world.

However, the fitness test is not a criterion for selection under the regime of Rohit Sharma. According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the NCA has devised three points under the fitness measure called National Fitness Testing Criteria (NFTC), Performance Testing Battery and Prevention Testing Battery.

The report added that NFTC is conducted every 12-16 weeks, performance testing batter every six weeks and prevention testing batter every two weeks. The NFTC comprises a 10-meter sprint test, 20-meter sprint, Standing long jump, Yo-yo test and DEXA scan (fat percentage).

Meanwhile, the Performance Testing includes exercises like overhead squats, walking lunges, glute bridge hold and half kneeling medicine ball throw. If the players manage to hold their posture correctly, they are away from risking an injury, but if they fail, the possibility of them getting injured remains high.

Surgery delayed as much as possible: Reports

The strength and conditioning team works on these battery tests as far as possible, and surgery is the last option when nothing else works. Recently, the team worked on these battery tests with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer, who eventually had to undergo surgery to regain complete fitness.

"There are data and tests galore to ensure that the player is in prime shape when he takes the field. The performance testing battery and prevention testing battery played a big role in players going out on the field and performing without worrying about breaking down,” revealed a source to TOI.

In this fast-moving cricketing world, the fitness is the utmost priority for players. They can extract the best out of them only if they are completely fit.

India have had troubles with the fitness of their key players, which haunted them in big tournaments. Fortunately, none of the players missed the action due to an injury in the T20 World Cup 2024.

