Flipped Batting Order: Captain Shreyas Iyer’s Brilliance Guides Mumbai to Vijay Hazare Trophy Win

Mumbai adopted an intriguing tactic during their latest game against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They flipped their batting and promoted lower-order and tailenders before their premium middle-order batters on a tricky deck.

The move was to let lower-order batters face the new ball that did the damage throughout the game since it allowed the middle order to face a softer ball. It also provided a much-needed match practice to Mumbai’s lower-order bats who don’t usually get a crack with the willow due to a strong opening and middle-order combination.

Initially, the move seemed to backfire, as Mumbai were reduced to 67/6, which soon became 105/7 when Suryakumar Yadav (18) also lost his wicket. However, Tanush Kotian (39) and Shreyas Iyer (44) played sensational knocks to guide Mumbai through with only three wickets left.

It was a unique way of winning the game, but the reasoning behind the move was understandable. That deck was difficult to bat, but how Tanush and Shreyas handled the pressure and played quickfire knocks showed Mumbai’s strength in the domestic tournaments.

Mumbai opened their account in the competition with a thrilling victory

Mumbai suffered a defeat in a high-scoring clash against Karnataka in their opening fixture in Ahmedabad. While they batted well in that game and put on a massive first-innings total, their bowlers couldn’t defend the target on a flat surface as Mumbai registered an unexpected defeat.

Their next game against Hyderabad was completely contrasting, for it was a low-scoring affair. They restricted Hyderabad to a mere 169 in the first innings, with bowls churning out a complete bowling show.

Atharva Ankolekar snared four wickets, while Ayush Mhatre dismissed three batters in the first innings. Tanush Kotian, who has been added to India’s squad, also bowled well and picked two crucial wickets.

Later, Mumbai’s batters struggled and looked behind in the game before the captain came to the rescue again. Iyer has been in sensational form and would like to continue going since India are scheduled to play a crucial series against England and the Champions Trophy early next year.

