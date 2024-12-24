Why India Chose Tanush Kotian Over Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference, where he shed light on Tanush’s inclusion for the remaining two matches.

In another bold move under the new management, the Indian team added Tanush Kotian as another spinner to replace Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement after the third Test. India had other quality options like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, but India chose a relatively inexperienced option for such a big tour.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference, where he shed light on Tanush’s inclusion for the remaining two matches. He explained Kuldeep is not 100% and Axar had a baby, so they had to opt for someone else to fill the void.

“Tanush Kotian played here in Australia. Kuldeep – I don’t think he has a visa & he is not 100% fit. Axar had a baby recently. Tanush is ready, we really want a backup in case we need two spinners here or in Sydney. Tanush has shown what he’s capable of.”

Kuldeep underwent surgery in Germany in October to treat a groin injury, and reports indicate he hasn’t resumed bowling yet. He might even miss the white-ball series against England at home in January next year, and his participation in the Champions Trophy is also unconfirmed.

Tanush Kotian’s previous exposure to conditions in Australia

Tanush Kotian was part of India A tour of Australia, where they played two games against Australia A. Tanush was part of the second fixture against Australia A in Melbourne, where he scored 44 runs and took a solitary wicket.

The experience of spending time on those decks must be a reason behind his selection, and Tanush is a like-for-like replacement for Ashwin. Earlier, he was instrumental in Mumbai’s title-winning campaign in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24, scoring 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and taking 29 wickets at 16.96 runs apiece.

His all-round efforts earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Kotian has 101 wickets at an average of 25.70 in 33 First Class matches, comprising three five-wicket hauls.

Further, he has 1525 runs at an average of 41.21, including 13 fifties and two centuries. Tanush’s batting expertise also played a role in his selection over other spinners in the race.

