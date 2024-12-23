News
Ishan Kishan
News
December 23, 2024 - 7:25 pm

Discarded India Batter Snatches Selectors’ Attention, Sizzles With a Fiery 134 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His innings comprised a staggering 16 boundaries and six maximums.

Ishan Kishan

Dynamic India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who has been out of the reckoning from the national side for close to an year now, is turning up the heat with his fiery batting in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Ishan Kishan is doing everything right to gain the attention of the selectors by giving a testament to his tremendous batting prowess.

During a match between Jharkhand and Manipur earlier today, Ishan slammed a stellar knock of 134 off just 78 deliveries, comprising a staggering 16 boundaries and six maximums. Kishan dominated the bowlers at an exceptional strike rate of 171.79.

The 26-year-old’s heroics eventually helped Jharkhand complete the chase of 254 runs in just 28.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) as well, Kishan looked in decent touch with the bat. He amassed 161 runs in 6 games at an average of 32.2 with a highest score of 77*.

ALSO READ: CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan last player in an ODI for India in 2023 World Cup

The talented left-hander’s last appearance in an ODI for India was against Afghanistan during previous year’s ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, his last appearance in the Indian jersey was in November last year during a home T20I series against Australia.

After that, he has fallen down the pecking order ever since he took a break citing personal reasons. Subsequently, he was also dropped from the BCCI Central Contracts List earlier this year.

Kishan has since been working hard in the domestic circuit, determined to catch the selectors’ attention once more.

He was also recently selected in the India A squad that played in Australia prior to the star of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Ishan Kishan will be hoping he carries on with the good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which could eventually put him back in the scheme of things.

