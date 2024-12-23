CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. He scored a big 148 in just 74 balls, including 16 boundaries and 11 maximums, at a strike rate of 200.

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock. He scored runs all around the ground and was severe against all bowlers, showing his ruthless side.

The 27-year-old accumulated 72.19% of the team’s runs alone and made the chase one-sided with his blitzkrieg knock. He remained unbeaten till the end and chased down the total in just 20.2 overs.

He has not got enough chances in the 50-over format for India, but these knocks will help his case, and the selectors must have noticed this terrific knock. Usually, Gaikwad takes some time before motoring along, but he was aggressive from the first ball this time and blew Services away with his fantastic knock to help his team win the contest.

Maharashtra win their second consecutive game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

After winning the toss, Maharashtra opted to field first, which turned out to be the right move. The team restricted Services to a mere 204, bundling them in 48 overs.

Satyajeet Bachhav and Pradeep Dadhe snared three wickets each, while Mukesh Choudhary dismissed two batters in the first innings. Mohit Ahlawat top-scored 61 runs for Services, while Poonam Poonia (26) and Arjun Sharma (24) also made useful contributions with the willow.

During the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad wreaked havoc and put Services out of the game straight away. Apart from him, Om Bhosale (24) and Siddhesh Veer (22*) also scored a few runs as Maharashtra registered a comprehensive victory in Mumbai.

It was their second consecutive win, and Maharashtra have started the Vijay Hazare Trophy on a positive note. This win will give them massive confidence, and Gaikwad, who registered a low score of 1 in the previous game against Rajasthan, finally got going and played a captain’s knock with the willow.

