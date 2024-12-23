News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 23, 2024 - 4:38 pm

CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. He scored a big 148 in just 74 balls, including 16 boundaries and 11 maximums, at a strike rate of 200.

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock. He scored runs all around the ground and was severe against all bowlers, showing his ruthless side.

The 27-year-old accumulated 72.19% of the team’s runs alone and made the chase one-sided with his blitzkrieg knock. He remained unbeaten till the end and chased down the total in just 20.2 overs.

Also Read: Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

He has not got enough chances in the 50-over format for India, but these knocks will help his case, and the selectors must have noticed this terrific knock. Usually, Gaikwad takes some time before motoring along, but he was aggressive from the first ball this time and blew Services away with his fantastic knock to help his team win the contest.

Maharashtra win their second consecutive game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

After winning the toss, Maharashtra opted to field first, which turned out to be the right move. The team restricted Services to a mere 204, bundling them in 48 overs.

Satyajeet Bachhav and Pradeep Dadhe snared three wickets each, while Mukesh Choudhary dismissed two batters in the first innings. Mohit Ahlawat top-scored 61 runs for Services, while Poonam Poonia (26) and Arjun Sharma (24) also made useful contributions with the willow.

During the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad wreaked havoc and put Services out of the game straight away. Apart from him, Om Bhosale (24) and Siddhesh Veer (22*) also scored a few runs as Maharashtra registered a comprehensive victory in Mumbai.

It was their second consecutive win, and Maharashtra have started the Vijay Hazare Trophy on a positive note. This win will give them massive confidence, and Gaikwad, who registered a low score of 1 in the previous game against Rajasthan, finally got going and played a captain’s knock with the willow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Maharashtra
Maharashtra vs Services
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

Krunal Pandya played a terrific knock in Baroda’s latest fixture against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad.

Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
SRH rookie Eshan Malinga set for international debut

23 Year Old SRH Rookie Set for International Debut After Surprise Bid at IPL 2025 Auction

He was picked up by SRH for INR 1.2 crores.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
We look at three major strengths of Lucknow Super Giants heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Strengths of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

LSG didn’t go for too many superstar players, barring Rishabh Pant, and rather settled for decent options and a few completely new players.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28.

Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Jacobs came to the limelight for his hard-hitting batting in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at a marvellous strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
5 IPL Stars To Keep an Eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

5 IPL Stars To Keep an Eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Consistent displays in the domestic circuit could bolster a player’s chances of making a strong impact in the upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
We look at five uncapped IPL stars to watch out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Stars To Watch Out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

The IPL teams will be tracking their performances and form team combinations according to their returns for their domestic side.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy