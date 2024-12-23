Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14.

Krunal Pandya played a terrific knock in Baroda’s latest fixture against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad. His innings provided a perfect final flourish to Baroda’s innings, which saw some big scores on a nice batting deck.

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14. 57.50% of those runs came via boundaries, and Krunal played only 22.22% dot balls during his stay.

He ended the innings as the second-leading run-scorer and remained unbeaten throughout the innings to power Baroda to a massive 403/4 in the first innings. His knock ensured an ideal finish to the innings after Ninad Rathva scored a magnificent century while opening the innings.

Usually, Krunal bats at No.5 or below for Baroda, but the promotion to No.4 did wonders for the team, and he showed his batting prowess in the middle. The batting conditions were nice in Hyderabad, and almost every batter scored runs, but Krunal’s blitz in the end took Baroda over 400.

Krunal Pandya to play a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed massive trust in Krunal Pandya and bought him for INR 5.75 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. Krunal is an all-rounder who can take on pacers and is a solid defensive spinner.

He has been consistent with the ball and consistently bowls economical spells in a high-scoring league. Further, his batting expertise means RCB can use him anywhere in the middle and lower middle order, and Krunal can also contribute with the bat.

Overall, he is a complete package and brings vast experience after being part of the league for over a number of years. Krunal can also be part of the leadership group, for he has previously led a team in the competition.

RCB were lucky to get such a quality player at a reasonable sum in the auction. He might play all the games and hope to continue his good run in the tournament.

