Former India Pacer Wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Win THIS trophy Before They Retire

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were part of India's victorious side at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar is hopeful that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will guide India to another ICC title before they retire. Rohit led from the front and powered India to the T20 World Cup title in the West Indies last year. The Men in Blue currently have a shot at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

‘He will have another trophy soon’

Rohit Sharma-led India qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan. India are currently facing New Zealand in the final group stage match and will take on either Australia or South Africa in the semi-finals on Tuesday (March 4).

“I am sure Rohit will lead India to a title win. He will have another ICC trophy soon. Bas yahi bolunga, Virat aur Rohit jaate jaate ek aur ICC trophy de do yaar [Virat and Rohit, give us one more ICC trophy before you retire],” Praveen told the Times of India.

The 38-year-old opined that while every member of the Indian team is a match-winner, credit must go to Rohit for how he has led the side.

“The team is doing really well. Whether it’s batting, fielding, or bowling, India is dominating in every aspect. The best part is that every member of this team is a match winner. I would give all the credit to Rohit Sharma. He is a ‘yaaron ka yaar’. He is a true team man,” he added.

Praveen defends Kohli

Virat Kohli struggled with outside off-stump deliveries during India’s forgettable Test tour of Australia but Praveen defended the former India captain.

“Virat is playing really well. He is a big match player. There were questions about him playing and getting dismissed to off-stump deliveries. Is that still an issue? No. Because a player like him doesn’t need many matches to make a comeback or get into the groove,” he said.

Kohli recently became only the third cricketer to score 14,000 runs in ODIs. He joined an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

“He (Kohli) only needs one good innings, and he is never out of form. You can never say that players like Rohit and Virat are out of form. They have given Indian cricket so much,” added the Meerut-born former pacer.

