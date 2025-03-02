News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Varun Chakravarthy In for Harshit Rana: Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

India are playing their last group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand opted to field first after winning the toss. India made one change, introducing spinner Varun Chakravarthy instead of Harshit Rana, as confirmed by Rohit Sharma at the toss.

“One change for us – Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us,” Rohit said.

With Varun Chakravarthy included, India have four spinners in the team Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Chakravarthy. Rana has been rested, leaving Mohammed Shami to lead the pace attack with Hardik Pandya.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals, but this game is crucial as it will determine who plays South Africa and Australia.

ALSO READ:

Will Varun Chakravarthy Also Play the Semi Final?

India have already qualified for the semi-finals. If they win this match, they will face Australia. If they lose, they will play South Africa. Keeping the semi-final in mind, India might have decided to go with four spinners because the Dubai pitch has been helpful. With all their key spinners in the squad, India will try to put pressure on New Zealand batters, who are usually good against spin.

Depending on how he plays in this game, Varun Chakravarthy will play in the semi-final. He may be chosen because of his unusual bowling style. Most teams are not used to playing against him in international cricket so he may be able to provide an advantage.

India Playing XI against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Harshit Rana
Indian Cricket
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

6:01 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

Former India Pacer Wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Win THIS trophy Before They Retire

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were part of India's victorious side at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
5:58 pm
Vishnu PN
Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja catch

Kane Williamson Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

5:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
More Embarrassment for Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit; Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Starts Leaking After Single Spell of Rain

More Embarrassment for Pakistan! Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Starts Leaking After Single Spell of Rain

It is also the venue for the Final unless India qualifies and it's shifted to Dubai
5:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Shocked As Glenn Phillips Pulls Off Stunner To Dismiss Him in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain

Why is Devon Conway not Playing for New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against India?

The batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has replaced opener Devon Conway in the playing XI.
5:01 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy