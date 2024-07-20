'What signal are you...' - Former IPL analyst slams selectors for snubbing Ruturaj Gaikwad

The decision to drop the dynamic right-hander has drawn a lot of criticism.

The Indian management recently announced the respective ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting July 27.

There were a few interesting calls taken by the selection committee and newly-appointed coach Gautam Gambhir.

While the decision to name Suryakuamar Yadav over Hardik Pandya as the next T20I skipper has already stirred a debate, the decision to drop a talented batter has drawn a lot of criticism.

Dynamic right-hander Ruturaj Gaikwad, who enjoyed a decent campaign in the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour, failed to find a spot in the squads.

Echoing on the same lines, former South Africa and Punjab Kings analyst Prasanna Ramana (popularly known as Pdogg) slammed the selectors for snubbing Ruturaj Gaikwad from the India tour of Sri Lanka.

He hinted at BCCI politics and stated, "Ruturaj was used as an opener, no.3 & no.4 batsman with a strike rate of 180. And still he was dropped in this series against Sri Lanka. What kind of signal are you giving to people?"

Ruturaj Gaikwad boasts of solid statistics

Gaikwad emerged as a standout performer during the Zimbabwe tour, accumulating 133 runs in three innings with an impressive average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 158.33. He finished as India's third-highest run-scorer on the tour, following Shubman and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ruturaj had been exceptional in his previous seven T20I innings as well, boasting an extraordinary average of 71.20 and a striking rate of 158.70. Despite these impressive stats, he was unable to secure a spot in India's revamped squad.

The three T20Is are scheduled to take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on July 27, 28, and 30. Following the T20I series, both teams will move to Colombo for the three ODIs, which will be held at the historic R Premadasa Stadium on August 2, 4, and 7.

