India appoints two new assistant coaches to join Gambhir; one member from Rahul Dravid's team retained: Reports

All of them have worked with Gambhir previously.

In a recent development coming in, the Indian management is set to appoint two new personnel who will help Gautam Gambhir in his coaching duties.

According to a Cricbuzz report, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, a former Dutch international, are set to join the Indian team coaching staff.

It is understood that both players will come in the capacity of assistant coaches.

Alongside these two additions, one member from the previous staff under Rahul Dravid has also been retained. T Dilip, who has carved a reputation as an effective fielding coach will continue in his role.

Dilip has a good positive influence in the dressing room and is believed to be very good at team bonding exercises which is considered a major requirement for players in a highly competitive environment.

On the bowling coach front, there still remains some ambiguity although former Proteas speedster Morne Morkel is being considered as a strong candidate.

There is a high chance that the former South African pacer can take up the role in Gambhir's coaching team.

Gambhir has previously worked with all the tentative support staff members

Interestingly, all the new additions to the coaching team have previously worked with Gambhir at various stages in his coaching career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nayar and ten Doeschate were with Gambhir in the recent title-winning campaign earlier this year when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third IPL title.

On the other hand, Morkel and Gambhir have also worked closely together at Lucknow Super Giants for two years.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: 'His own bowling will touch the sky' - Pakistan legend hails Arshdeep Singh after his T20 World Cup 2024 heroics

Gambhir and his coaching staff's first assignment will be the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, where the Men in Blue will play a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube