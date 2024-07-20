'His own bowling will touch the sky' - Pakistan legend hails Arshdeep Singh after his T20 World Cup 2024 heroics

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as one of the standout performers in India's triumphant campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma and his men's unbeaten run to win the T20 World Cup 2024 can be credited to star pacer Arshdeep Singh owing to his stunning bowling spells. With 17 wickets in all, the Madhya Pradesh-born star shared the tournament's highest wicket-taker title with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja showed appreciation for Arshdeep's composure under pressure and his hunger to learn. Notably, the Men in Blue won the final showdown after crushing a strong South African side in the final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which took place on June 29 at Kensington, Barbados.

The well-known cricket commentator praised India's left-arm pacer for his important role in India's win. The young bowler went on to produce a crucial over with just four runs conceded in the second-to-last over of the match against South Africa in a thrilling final game. The star seamer's bowling numbers of two wickets for 20 runs at the end of the game were remarkable.

It's very important for him to back himself: Ramiz Raja

The 61-year-old cricketer was not only pleased with Arshdeep Singh's overall effort but also noted that he was capable of performing well under pressure. Ramiz Raja brought attention to the 25-year-old's performance in those crucial death overs, when his well-executed variations, such as slower balls and length deliveries placed intelligently, swung the tide of the match. He further talked about how Jasprit Bumrah's presence on the team helped him perform greatly in the showdown event.

"Bumrah ke hote hue, ye craft seekh bhi rahe hain, magar unse dab nahi rahe hain It's very important for him to back himself and prove that he is at par with Bumrah, if not better than him. So to challenge himself that way is very important for Arshdeep's growth, because if he will compete with the world's best bowler, then his own bowling will touch the sky," Raja said on his YouTube channel 'Rameez Speaks'.

The former Pakistani chairman acknowledged his appreciation for the overall progress in Indian bowling. The 1992 World Cup-winning member noticed the role that each and every Indian bowler played during the team's World Cup victory. Although he admitted that the opposition was focusing on some bowlers, they usually bowled well and used clever tactics on flat grounds.

"All the bowlers in India's attack played their role (in the T20 World Cup victory), some got hit but most of them delivered good performances with their tight bowling. On that note, the name that first comes up is that of Arshdeep Singh," he added further

