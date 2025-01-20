Former KKR Player Smashes Century To Power Team to Dominant 9-Wicket Win in ILT20

If this form continues, he might make a comeback into England's white-ball team, last featuring in the T20Is back in 2022.

Former KKR player Tom Banton, representing MI Emirates, smashed a century to lead his team to a dominant 9-wicket win against Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20.

Tom Banton has played only 2 matches in the IPL, both during the 2020 season as a Kolkata Knight Riders player.

Tom Banton’s Historic Century Leads MI Emirates to Victory

MI Emirates were chasing a 177-run target against Sharjah Warriorz when Tom Banton came in at No. 3 in the third over. He hit an unbeaten 102 off 55 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, for an impressive strike rate of 185.45. His innings sealed his team’s victory in a dominant manner.

Banton’s century was a historic event, being the very first for MI Emirates in ILT20. In fact, he has been in great form since 2024. He has scored 610 runs in 16 T20 innings in 2024. An unbeaten 102 also came his way in 2025, along with a score of 74. If this form continues, he might make a comeback into England’s white-ball team, last featuring in the T20Is back in 2022.

Victory Pushes MI Emirates to Second Spot on the Table

Sharjah Warriorz batted first and finished with 176/9 in 20 overs. Johnson Charles scored 59, while Avishka Fernando contributed 39 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was MI Emirates’ best bowler, taking four wickets, while Alzarri Joseph took two, and Romario Shepherd and Waqar Salamkheil both took one.

In response, MI Emirates easily chased down the mark in 17.4 overs, with 9 wickets in hand. Tom Banton hammered an unbeaten 102, while Kusal Perera, coming in as an impact player, hit 56 not out. Dilshan Madushanka was the sole Warriorz wicket-taker. With this victory, MI Emirates bettered their position to second place, while Sharjah Warriorz slipped to fourth. Though both teams have the same number of points, MI Emirates has the higher net run rate.

