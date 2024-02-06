Former Mumbai Indians player mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg

According to multiple sources connected to the Paarl Royals, SA20 league, and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the assailants forcibly took Fabian Allen's phone and personal belongings, including a bag.

In a distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, West Indian international cricketer and former Mumbai Indians player, Fabian Allen, fell victim to a harrowing gunpoint mugging incident in Johannesburg. The 28-year-old Jamaican all-rounder, currently representing the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league, was targeted outside the Sandton Sun Hotel, leading to heightened concerns over player safety in the league.

According to multiple sources connected to the Paarl Royals, SA20 league, and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the assailants forcibly took Allen's phone and personal belongings, including a bag. The incident, which left the cricketer shaken, brings into question the security measures in place for players participating in the high-profile SA20 league.

In a statement to Cricbuzz, a top official from CWI conveyed that the board is closely monitoring the situation.

“Our head coach Andre Coley, who is also from Jamaica, immediately reached out to Fabian after learning about the incident. Fortunately, contact was established through Obed McCoy, another West Indian international. We are relieved to confirm that Fabian is unharmed. For further details, CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, might provide more information," said the CWI representative.

Also Read: SA20 2024 Most runs, Most wickets, Points Table: Batting stats, bowling stats, Top 10 List

Efforts to glean more information from the Paarl Royals management were met with silence. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the SA20 league, while acknowledging the incident, redirected queries to law enforcement. At the time of reporting, the police had not provided any immediate details. Additionally, attempts to reach Allen for a comment remained unsuccessful.

However, the franchise later issued a statement confirming that the West Indies all-rounder is safe.

This unsettling event marks the second security breach involving SA20 players in recent times, raising serious questions about the safety protocols of the league. The SA20 is currently in its second season, and the incident occurred just as the tournament approached its critical play-offs stage. The Paarl Royals are set to play in the Eliminator on February 7, following the Qualifier 1. The final match of the league is scheduled for February 10.

The incident highlights the need for stringent security measures in sports events, particularly in regions with known safety challenges. As the SA20 league continues, the focus will not only be on the cricketing action but also on how the organizers and local authorities respond to this alarming incident to ensure the safety and well-being of all players involved.