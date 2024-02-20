Former RCB spinner achieves rare milestone in international cricket

The spinner reached 100 T20I wickets in 63rd international match and becomes the second fastest to the milestone.

Wanindu Hasaranga is set to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

Former RCB spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga has created history in T20I cricket. The legspinner completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket in his 63rd international match. He becomes the second-fastest player to reach the milestone after Rashid Khan, who completed 100 wickets in 53 matches.

Hasaranga created the record during the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan played at Dambulla on Monday (19 February). He picked up the wicket of Najibullah Zadran to reach his 100th T20I scalp. With this wicket, Hasaranga became the 11th men’s player overall and second Sri Lankan after Lasith Malinga to reach the mark.

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the second quickest to 100 T20I wickets 🙌



List of men’s players to fastest 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan - 53 matches Wanindu Hasaranga - 63 matches Mark Adair - 72 matches Lasith Malinga - 76 matches Ish Sodhi - 78 matches

Wanindu Hasaranga has the most wickets in men’s T20Is since his debut in September 2019. The 26-year-old has 101 wickets to his name in 63 matches at an excellent average of 15.36. The economy of 6.78 shows the kind of impact he creates on opposition batters.

His 2-19 against Afghanistan in the second T20I helped Sri Lanka take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Hasaranga is one of the most gifted players in T20 cricket. His lethal googlies are often difficult to read. Alongside his bowling, he is a decent batter as well and contributes useful runs down the order. Being the captain of Sri Lanka, his team will look up to him for an inspirational performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

After being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hasaranga was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 auction for INR 1.5 crore. He has picked up 35 wickets in 26 IPL matches at a decent average of 21.37.