Gambhir and Pathan identify 'technical flaw' in Shubman Gill's batting

In their first match of the 2023 Asia Cup, India's top-order batters faced significant challenges against Pakistan. The Indian team found themselves struggling at 66/4 within the first 15 overs of the match. However, it was Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan who came to the rescue, forging a remarkable partnership of 138 runs.

The troubles for India stemmed from the dismissals of their top order, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill all falling victim to Pakistan's fast bowlers. Particularly, Gill's dismissal drew considerable attention due to his inability to establish a rhythm despite facing over 30 balls in the match. Gill's departure came at the hands of Haris Rauf, as a delivery seamed in, took the inside edge of his bat and ultimately crashed into the stumps.

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan expressed their dissatisfaction with Gill's technique, highlighting a significant flaw. Gambhir criticized Shubman's approach, emphasizing that he need not deviate from his natural game.

Irfan Pathan suggests a remedy for Shubman Gill

"It is a technical flaw but I believe he tried to play differently from his natural game because a lot of wickets had fallen from the other end. Rohit Sharma lost his wicket, then Virat Kohli lost his wicket and after that, Shreyas Iyer also got out," said Gautam Gambhir on Star Sports.

"So he was trying to build a partnership. It was a good ball as well but if you play while leaving such a big gap between bat and pad, a quality bowler will expose you. It's extremely necessary for Shubman Gill to work on this," he further added.

Irfan Pathan suggested that Gill should improve his head position while executing shots, as failure to do so would increase the risk of falling to pacers through bowled-out dismissals.

"That is why I have been repeatedly saying that he (Gill) is not covering the line with his front foot. When you don't do that, if the fuller-length balls, which Haris Rauf bowled, move even a little after pitching, you will have difficulties," Irfan Pathan said while speaking on the same panel.

