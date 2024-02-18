'He has given me sleepless nights' - Gambhir reveals this Mumbai Indians player tormented him during his KKR days

The former KKR skipper opened up on why the Mumbai Indians player bothered him.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir has recently made a shocking revelation from his playing days. Gambhir opened up on a Mumbai Indians (MI) player who had given him 'sleepless nights' during his time at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While heaping plaudits on the former MI captain, Gambhir described Rohit Sharma as the only batter he had feared while playing in the IPL. Speaking to Star Sports in a candid chat ahead of the upcoming season of IPL 2024, the former India KKR batter opened up on why Rohit was the player who gave him a tough time in the T20 league.

“The only player who's given me sleepless nights. Not Chris Gayle, not AB de Villiers, only Rohit Sharma has given me sleepless nights in the IPL. With Rohit, I knew that I had to have Plan A, Plan B, and probably Plan C as well because if Rohit is in, I don't think anyone can control him,” the KKR mentor admitted.

Notably, Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL title triumphs, a record that was matched by MS Dhoni when he captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory in the 2023 season. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir himself has guided the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two wins in the T20 league in the 2012 and 2014 editions.

Under Rohit's leadership, the Mumbai Indians last won the IPL in 2020 after beating the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash in Dubai.

Praising Rohit, the 42-year-old also added that he had to prepare multiple plans for the batter since the 'Hitman' can make a mockery of opposition tactics.

