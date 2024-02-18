RCB fast bowler hits century in Ranji Trophy to continue batting form

One of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players, primarily a bowler, has shown terrific batting skills for his domestic side in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

His lower-order batting can be handy for the Faf du Plessis-led side, as it will provide them the confidence to go slightly harder after the bowlers.

While the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy provides a massive opportunity for young and veteran players to stamp their authority and find a place in the national team, the tournament also acts as a platform for much-needed game time for the players part of IPL franchises. The format and colour of the ball are different, but it helps players to get into the groove ahead of a massive T20 carnival.

No wonder fans and team analysts keenly analyse their cricketers, especially in the later part of the tournament. One of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players, primarily a bowler, has shown terrific batting skills for his domestic side in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

The concerned player is Vijaykumar Vyshak, who amassed a marvellous century in just 136 balls against Chandigarh to solidify his team’s position in an Elite Group C fixture. He hit ten boundaries and two sixes on his way to a century.

Vijaykumar has shown exceptional batting skills, as visible during his mature knock against Railways earlier in the tournament to guide his team home in a nail-biting thriller. Despite being a pacer by default, he is Karnataka’s fifth-highest run-scorer currently.

Vijaykumar Vyshak wishes to become an all-rounder

Recently, Vijaykumar Vyshak revealed he used to be a top-order batter during his U-16 days, but he focused on his bowling after getting to a more competitive stage. He still works on his batting whenever he has time, and the results are showing.

“I've always worked on my batting. I started my cricket career as a batsman and played U-16 as a top-order bat. But, as I got older and started bowling well, I concentrated on that. Yet, I did work on my batting whenever I got time."

It is happy news for RCB, for they will have more batting options in their armour. Vyshak would hope to contribute with the willow as well.

His lower-order batting can be handy for the Faf du Plessis-led side, as it will provide them the confidence to go slightly harder after the bowlers. However, Vijaykumar Vyshak’s primary role will be to bowl well and provide regular breakthroughs to his team.

