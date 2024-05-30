Former India captain makes cryptic post ahead of head coach selection

The Indian cricket team is currently on the lookout for the next head coach after the end of current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure. Dravid's stint is set to end after the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in June in USA and West Indies.

Incidentally, a former India captain has issued a warning with a cryptic post ahead of the decision.

Renowned ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) to send the message out to everyone involved in the process.

Ganguly wrote, "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…"

The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 30, 2024

ALSO READ: 'I always try to move towards betterment' - Virat Kohli shares his mantra to success

Former India star frontrunner to become next head coach

For the unversed, Rahul Dravid's contract had previously expired after India's heartbreaking loss in last year's ODI World Cup. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hand him an extension and a chance to redeem the missed opportunity in the upcoming mega-event.

Rahul Dravid, whose tenure began in December 2021, has decided against taking another extension.

Notably, a lot of big names have cropped up but most of the former international stars have denied the opportunity given the tremendous workload associated with the role.

One name that is currently the frontrunner for the role with multiple reports claiming that it is a done deal is former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir is currently the team mentor for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders but if he accepts the national duty then he will have to give up all of his other commitments.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.