Discarded India pacer could be back in the reckoning in Gautam Gambhir era

With Gambhir taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid, it is expected the former India opener will bring in a new brand of cricket and philosophy during his tenure.

India's newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir is all set for his first assignment as India travels to neighbours Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

With Gambhir taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid, it is expected the former India opener will bring in a new brand of cricket and philosophy in his era.

Keeping in tune with the changes that can be expected, Gambhir's child coach Sanjay Bharadwaj has revealed that a discarded pacer might be back into the fray, courtesy of the new coach.

Sanjay asserted that the two-time World Cup winner, who always had a sharp and astute observation power, feels that Gambhir can consider out-of-favour Navdeep Saini for selection in his debut coaching stint.

Speaking to PTI, Bharadwaj said, "He could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini (in the India team setup). They are his product. He also followed his instincts on West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine (during IPL 2024). His observation and cricketing acumen were always outstanding," Bharadwaj said.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals his choice between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for T20I captaincy role: Reports

Gautam Gambhir can bring discarded pacer Navdeep Saini back in the fray

For the unversed, Navdeep Saini has fallen down the pecking order for quite some time now, having last played for India back in 2021 against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium.

However, under Gambhir's tenure, if his childhood coach predicts right, Navdeep might get a second shot to revive his career and don the tricolour once again.

Bharadwaj also opined strongly that Gambhir can propel India to the pinnacle of success. Gambhir has won two World Cups - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup and will bring in a lot of pedigree into the side.

Not only that, Gambhir has also led the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as a captain and then to a third one earlier this year as their mentor.

Bharadwaj concluded, "As a player, you helped India win two World Cups, then propelled KKR to three IPL titles. You have a habit of taking up challenges and conquering them; be honest in your approach and repay the country's faith in you."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube