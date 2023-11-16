"I was dropped..": Gautam Gambhir hits back at coaches for wrong practices

Gambhir, known for his fearless attitude and opinions did not hold back while expressing his notion.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hit out at coaches who stop cricketers from playing pull and hook shots. He addressed the issue on air while commentating during the second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While it is uncommon for a player to face exclusion based on a specific shot, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir brought attention to such instances. Known for his fearless attitude and outspoken opinions, Gambhir openly shared his perspective.

“If a player gets out playing cover drive and square cut, the coach will not say anything, but if the dismissal comes on pull or hook shots, the willow holder is dropped,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir then gave his example from the tour of Pakistan. “I was dropped from Team India after being dismissed thrice while playing pull-shot. I asked the management if the same thing would have happened had I lost my wicket while playing cover drive,” he further stated.

Gambhir urges coaches to be motivating

He further emphasized the importance of coaches maintaining a positive engagement with players, steering clear of discouragement when they encounter challenges with a particular shot. Instead, he recommended providing encouragement and offering technical improvements.

“A batter is instructed to stop playing a particular shot if it results in his failures. This is not how cricket is played. The coach’s job is to help a player to get better while executing a difficult stroke,” he concluded.

Gambhir currently serves as the global mentor for Sanjiv Goenka's franchise teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Durban Super Giants in the IPL and SA20 while also contributing his expertise in international match commentaries.

