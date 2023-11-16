WATCH: Gerald Coetzee bizarrely doesn't review caught behind, Ultraedge shows flatline

Coetzee was declared caught behind when he failed to execute a pull shot against Pat Cummins and the ball was gathered by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

In the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia on Thursday (November 16), the Proteas faced another setback due to an unforced error. Gerald Coetzee opted not to review the on-field umpire's caught-behind decision after scoring 19 runs when they needed to retain wickets.

Coetzee was declared caught behind when he failed to execute a pull shot against Pat Cummins and the ball was gathered by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis behind the stumps comfortably. Despite some discussion between Coetzee and David Miller, they chose not to pursue a review in the end. Subsequent replays revealed that the ball had merely brushed Coetzee's arm and not his gloves. Ultraedge later also confirmed that there was no contact with the bat or gloves as the replays showed a flatline.

Coetzee played a crucial role to rebuild the Proteas innings after early collapse

Entering the crease at a challenging moment when South Africa were at 119/6, Coetzee survived the hattrick ball from Travis Head and played a vital role as a partner to Miller. Their 53-run partnership significantly contributed to bringing the Proteas close to the 200-run mark, making Coetzee's decision not to use the review potentially regrettable. Miller, under pressure, achieved a remarkable century as the Proteas concluded their innings at 212.

Although the total might fall short of their desired target, the Proteas recognize the potential movement with the new ball and the advantage of quality spinners exploiting the available grip. A challenging chase awaits Australia if South Africa manages to secure early wickets and consolidate their chances of securing the final berth.

