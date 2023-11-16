WATCH: Ashwin kisses Shami's hand to Rohit-Virat camaraderie in the dressing room after win against NZ

The BCCI released a video capturing the post-match celebrations, featuring Indian players indulging in autograph sessions, mutual congratulations and sheer moments of elation.

India stands on the brink of securing the ODI World Cup title for the third time, with previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team sealed their spot in the final with a convincing win in the semi-finals. The dressing room buzzed with energy and excitement following India's victory over New Zealand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video capturing the post-match celebrations, featuring players indulging in autograph sessions, mutual congratulations, and shared moments of joy. Yuzvendra Chahal, present at the stadium as a spectator, also joined the celebratory atmosphere in the dressing room.

As the Indian players left the stadium to board the bus, they were met with the eager anticipation of hundreds of fans. Supporters gathered outside the hotel, forming queues to extend a warm welcome to the team. The hotel lobby itself became a hub of excitement, crowded with fans, while police presence ensured the security of the players.

Kohli, Shami script records to power India to the final

Speaking of the match, it was a memorable occasion marked by Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally. Mohammed Shami too achieved a historic feat by becoming the first bowler to secure three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's aggressive start, with a formidable 47 off 22 balls, set the tone for the innings and Shubman Gill sustained the momentum by quickly amassing runs while Kohli settled in.

ALSO READ: Could Rahul Dravid's term as India coach end with the 2023 World Cup final?

Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance continued as he not only secured two more wickets but also surpassed Ashish Nehra's 6 for 23 against England in the 2003 World Cup, establishing the best-ever bowling figures in a World Cup knockout fixture.

Raw emotions & pure joy post a special win at Wankhede 🏟️



Thank you to all the fans for the unwavering support 💙



WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @28anand#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ | @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/8fhKUtO1Ae — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.