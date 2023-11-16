Could Rahul Dravid's term as India coach end with the 2023 World Cup final?

No discussions have taken place with Dravid about his future over the past month or prior to that.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to initiate discussions concerning the future of Rahul Dravid and the support staff led by him. The term of their contracts, which could have concluded had India lost the semifinal at the Wankhede on Wednesday, will now extend until November 19.

Rahul Dravid and his support staff had contracts in place up to the World Cup, leading to differing opinions within the BCCI regarding the coaching team's future. Initially, there were reservations among Dravid's BCCI superiors about his coaching style, but recent outstanding performances by the Indian team may have altered those perceptions.

Given India's exceptional performance in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, displaying dominance throughout the tournament, the possibility of a contract renewal or extension is likely. However, the pivotal question remains whether Dravid himself is inclined to continue.

Dravid's current stance on a potential extension is unknown. No discussions have taken place with Dravid about his future over the past month or prior to that as he has remained focused on the task at hand.

Support staff expected to be offered contract extensions

Regardless of Dravid's decision, it is anticipated that members of his support staff—batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip are likely to be offered extensions.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that coaches of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under VVS Laxman will assume responsibility for the Twenty20 series against Australia, commencing on November 23. This arrangement provides the BCCI with the necessary time to finalize decisions regarding the future of Dravid and his team.

The BCCI has not yet confirmed the date for selecting the squad for the T20I series and it is anticipated that this will occur only on November 20, the day after the final. The first match in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to commence two days later.

