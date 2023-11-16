SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

South Africa are a strong team and have already defeated the Aussies once in the group stage. The Proteas look promising to do a repeat and qualify for an ODI World Cup final for the first time in history.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

South Africa vs Australia Semi-Final 2

Date

16 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has scored 1,226 runs against South Africa from 29 ODIs.

Zampa is currently the highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2023, with 22 scalps from nine matches.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 397 runs in seven games. He has five wickets as well to his name.

With 591 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.67, De Kock is currently the second-highest run-scorer in World Cup 2023.

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 442 runs in the World Cup 2023 at an average of 55.25

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Gardens is slow and the batters would have a hard time putting on a big total at this ground. Spinners will come into play and get a lot of wickets, as seen in the IPL. The team that wins the toss would look to field first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy day in Kolkata and the temperature will range around 27°C. There is a 20% chance of rain, but the fans can expect a full game.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh English (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in sensational form this World Cup and will look to continue his good run. He became the first Proteas batter to score more than 500 runs in an edition of the ODI World Cup this year.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has also batted exceptionally well this World Cup. Klaasen enjoys playing spin and will be crucial in the slow pitch at Eden Gardens. He will also look to go big in the slog overs.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell had shown what he could do by scoring a double-century against Afghanistan. Apart from this, his ability to bowl and pick up wickets will be irreplaceable.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Marcus Stoinis: Australia could replace the misfiring Cameron Green with the fit-again Marcus Stoinis for this important match. Green has had a poor 2023, scoring only 97 runs in eight matches and picking up only five wickets. With Marcus Stoinis likely to be fit and available for this match, he should slot right back into this Australian middle-order.

Keshav Maharaj: In what was actually a pretty sub-par bowling performance from South Africa, Keshav Maharaj looked the most comfortable bowler for the Proteas. Also, his skillset with the bat lower down the order can be a game-changer.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis has failed to score more than 20 runs in four out of his last five innings and can be avoided for this game

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Marco Jansen, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first

Complete the team with Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj.

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

South Africa are a strong team and have already defeated the Aussies once in the group stage. The Proteas look promising to do a repeat and qualify for an ODI World Cup final for the first time in history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.