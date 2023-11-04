Fans pile on as Herschelle Gibbs destroys Babar Azam for slow batting in 400+ chase

Gibbs took to his social media platform and raised eyebrows, making a playful remark about Babar Azam's abilities.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs took a subtle jab at Pakistan's captain Babar Azam as his team pursued a formidable target of 402 runs in a high-stakes match against New Zealand on Saturday.

New Zealand, batting first, posted an impressive total of 401-6 which is also the second-highest score in the history of the game. This outstanding performance was fueled by notable contributions from Rachin Ravindra, who scored 108, Kane Williamson with 95 and Glenn Phillips adding 41 to the tally.

The former Proteas cricketer tweeted, "Can someone tell babar they chasing 400 …"

Pakistan are currently ahead of NZ in DLS method

The Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam is currently in pursuit of this challenging target. At present, Pakistan has reached a score of 160/1 in 21.3 overs. However, rain has interrupted the game with the Men in Green being ten runs ahead of the required DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) score.

In the current standings, New Zealand holds the fourth position in the 10-team table with eight points, having secured four wins and suffered three defeats. Pakistan, with six points, must secure a victory to remain in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

However, Babar's slow batting elicited a lot of funny reactions from fans who commented on Gibbs' post. Check some of the best ones below.

ODI No.1 is more important — SportsPundit (@_SportsPundit) November 4, 2023

