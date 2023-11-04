'Need a full investigation into his mental health' - McClenaghan tears apart Hasan Raza for absurd statement on India

McClenaghan humorously suggested that there should be an inquiry into Hasan Raza's mental state.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has sharply criticized ex-Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his controversial comments regarding India's success with their pace bowlers in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. McClenaghan humorously suggested that there should be an inquiry into Hasan Raza's mental state for his perspective on India's performance in the tournament.

Following India's dominant victory over Sri Lanka, where the latter was dismissed for a mere 55 runs, Raza asserted in an interview with a local channel that the ICC may be providing India with a different set of cricket balls.

Tweeting on X in reply to that video, McClenaghan wrote, "Narh is this for real? He realises everyone picks from the same box of balls after the toss hahaha if this isn’t satire i think there needs to be a full investigation into his mental health."

Indian bowlers have been in sublime form in the WC

India's pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have consistently demonstrated their prowess in all seven matches, contributing significantly to Team India's unbeaten streak.

The audience at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed an extraordinary display on Thursday, as Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah left Sri Lanka struggling to find a response to their formidable bowling skills. Although Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis initially put India into bat and managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma early, India's renowned batting lineup, led by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill, rallied impressively to post a formidable total of 357 runs in 50 overs.

With the ball, it was Mohammed Shami who took center stage, claiming five wickets and orchestrating a resounding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

Narh is this for real? He realises everyone picks from the same box of balls after the toss hahaha if this isn’t satire i think there needs to be a full investigation into his mental health. https://t.co/U5JsfipEZZ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 3, 2023

