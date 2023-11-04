'I want to have the same thing he is having' - Wasim Akram mocks Hasan Raza for distasteful comment on India

Raza hinted at foul play, expressing surprise at the amount of seam and swing that Indian bowlers, particularly Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were achieving.

Wasim Akram strongly criticized former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza's assertion that Indian bowlers are receiving “different and suspicious balls” in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Akram, Pakistan's top wicket-taker in international cricket rebuked the comments and stated that such remarks could lead to embarrassment.

“I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun because their mind is not there. You will embarrass yourself and you will get us humiliated as well in front of the whole world,” Akram said on A Sports.

Raza made these remarks following India's 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While defending a substantial score of 358, the Indian team dismissed the Islanders for just 55 runs in 19.4 overs.

Hasan Raza also hints at foul play by ICC or the BCCI

Raza also hinted at foul play by the ICC or BCCI in collaboration with the Indian bowlers and demanded for an 'inspection'.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he added.

Shami excelled among the Indian bowlers, concluding with figures of 5-1-18-5. He also became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the 50-over World Cup. Conversely, Siraj secured the dismissals of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

