Glenn Maxwell shatters fastest ODI World Cup century record

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made history by achieving the fastest-ever World Cup century on Wednesday. He accomplished this feat in just 40 balls against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. His exceptional knock of 106 in 44 deliveries comprised nine fours and eight maximums.

Maxwell surpassed the previous record held by South Africa's Aiden Markram, who achieved a century in 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same venue earlier in the tournament. Maxwell's hundred stands as the fourth fastest in One Day Internationals (ODIs), trailing behind AB de Villiers (31 balls), Corey Anderson (36 balls), and Shahid Afridi (37 balls).

"Feels pretty good. I've been pretty cooked all day. Probably just cleared my head a bit to just go out and play. The situation when Davey and Greeny got out, I had to take it deep a little bit. Patty was good as well. Even if they are banging it into the wicket, I feel I have enough time to go after it. And when they are bowling quick, my hands have to be faster. Just generally try to get it over the infield," Maxwell said after his record-breaking innings.

Maxwell's blitzkrieg propels Australia to a mammoth total

Australia had a slow start to their innings with Mitchell Marsh falling in the fourth over. Steve Smith, entering at no.3, formed a strong partnership with David Warner but the latter was eventually dismissed by an exceptional catch from van der Merwe.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Warner's 'not-out' gesture sustained after ambiguous catch

Warner continued his excellent form and secured his second consecutive century of the World Cup, marking his sixth overall. This performance reaffirmed his status as one of the premier white-ball batters. Despite some setbacks for the five-time champions in the middle, Maxwell's explosive play ensured that Australia reached an imposing total of 399 runs on the scoreboard.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.